Criterion Collection Launches Radical Dreams/Underground Sounds, Celebrates Black Musical Innovation

The renowned Criterion Collection introduces a dynamic new program, Radical Dreams/Underground Sounds, set to launch in February for audiences in the US and Canada. This meticulously curated selection of 13 shorts and feature films centers around the theme of Black musical innovation and creativity, in a vibrant celebration of the dance floor as a site of Black joy, protest, transformation, and collective liberation.

Noteworthy Inclusions in the Program

Among the notable entries in the program are John Akomfrah’s The Last Angel of History, Jeff Mills’s Exhibitionist Purpose Maker Mix, and Leilah Weinraub’s documentary Shakedown. These works demonstrate the depth and diversity of Black musical creativity, from the cutting-edge experiments of electronic music to the deep-seated traditions of Black dance culture.

The Criterion Collection and Its Legacy

Since its inception in 1984, The Criterion Collection has made significant contributions to film preservation and distribution, continually offering curated film selections through The Criterion Channel, its streaming platform, since 2019. Its commitment to showcasing the richness and diversity of global cinema has made it a trusted source for film enthusiasts and scholars alike.

dweller Festival and Its Stance on Palestine

The curators behind Radical Dreams/Underground Sounds, dweller, also announced that they would not be hosting their festival in Berlin this year. Their decision comes in response to disagreements with German institutions over their stance on Palestine. Despite the controversy, the dweller festival is scheduled for New York at the end of February, with details on the lineup yet to be announced.

The full film program for the festival is now available for browsing, and previous features on the festival can be revisited. This partnership between dweller and The Criterion Collection offers a unique platform for celebrating and exploring the Black roots of electronic music, pushing boundaries and sparking fresh conversations.