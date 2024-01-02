en English
Arts & Entertainment

Cristina Pedroche’s New Year’s Eve Dress: Environmental Message Amid Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
Cristina Pedroche’s New Year’s Eve Dress: Environmental Message Amid Controversy

As the clock struck midnight to welcome 2024, all eyes were on Cristina Pedroche at Puerta del Sol on Antena 3, not just for her hosting finesse alongside Alberto Chicote but for the dress she chose for the occasion. This year, Pedroche collaborated with designer Paula Ulargui and global environmental organization Greenpeace to create a dress that was more than just a fashion statement – it was a call to action against drought.

Green Fashion with a Message

The three-piece ensemble, which included a cape, a dress, and shoes, was crafted with a commitment to the environment in mind. The cape, made from recycled wool, was adorned with red amaranth and nasturtiums cultivated hydroponically. The dress, constructed from organic and biodegradable fabric, underscored the importance of water conservation, a pressing issue in Spain, the driest country in Europe. Greenpeace warns that with 75% of the territory at risk of desertification, the overexploitation and pollution of water resources need immediate attention.

Controversy Amid Celebration

Despite the dress’s positive intentions, Pedroche found herself in the eye of a social media storm, facing accusations of plagiarism. Critics drew comparisons to a dress worn by singer Becky G in 2022, sparking a heated debate. However, designer Josie, who has previously collaborated with Pedroche, defended the dress’s originality on esRadio. He emphasised the fantasy and communication potential of the event, noting his collaboration with Greenpeace and personal milestones such as the birth of his daughter and the restoration of Villa Josie.

Viewership Triumphs Over Plagiarism Allegations

Despite the controversy, Pedroche’s New Year’s Eve Chimes was a viewer magnet. Antena 3’s chimes, presented by Pedroche and Chicote, outperformed the public channel by more than a million viewers, with a 29% share of the audience. At the golden minute, when Pedroche revealed her dress, the viewer count peaked at 5,608,000. Overall, the chimes were seen by 15.2 million people, representing a screen share of 93.3 percent, indicating that the controversy did little to dampen the event’s popularity.

In the end, Cristina Pedroche’s New Year’s Eve dress was more than a fashion choice. It was a powerful environmental statement, a controversy magnet, and a testament to Pedroche’s popularity, all rolled into one. Whether you applaud her for her environmental advocacy or critique her for alleged plagiarism, one thing is undeniable – Cristina Pedroche knows how to make a statement.

Arts & Entertainment Environmental Science Spain
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

