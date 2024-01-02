en English
Arts & Entertainment

Creeper to Headline Takedown Festival 2024: The Revival of a Metal Music Giant

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
Creeper to Headline Takedown Festival 2024: The Revival of a Metal Music Giant

The Takedown Festival, a notable fixture on the metal music calendar, is set to etch a historic mark with its 2024 edition. After an eight-year hiatus, the Takedown Festival made a triumphant return in 2023, and it is now ready to maintain its momentum into the following year. Scheduled for April 13-14, the 2024 festival has grown into a two-day event, a clear testament to its expanding size and the large number of artists set to grace its stage.

Headliner Announcement

Creeper has been unveiled as the headliner for the upcoming event in Portsmouth. This announcement sets the tone for a lineup that includes other acclaimed bands such as Hell is for Heroes, Shields, ‘A’, and Dead Pony, among others. With tickets already available for purchase, including VIP options and a payment plan, fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an unforgettable music experience.

Organizers’ Excitement

Organizers Kai and Sarah Harris conveyed their excitement for the next festival, underlining the enthusiastic support and positive feedback received since the event’s revival. They also drew attention to Takedown’s recognition with three nominations at the UK Festival Awards, an acknowledgment confirming the festival’s significant impact in the rock festival scene.

The Future of Takedown Festival

The lineup so far promises a diverse range of bands, and there are still more announcements to come. The Takedown Festival aims to be the biggest and best edition yet, with the event organizers committed to delivering a music festival that goes beyond the ordinary and leaves a lasting impact in the hearts of its attendees.

Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

