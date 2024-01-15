en English
Arts & Entertainment

Creed's Scott Stapp Hints at New Music Amid Band's Reunion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Creed’s Scott Stapp Hints at New Music Amid Band’s Reunion

Creed’s frontman, Scott Stapp, recently sparked intrigue and excitement among fans during an interview on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. Stapp shared his optimism about a renewed creative output from the rock band and hinted at potential future songwriting endeavors with guitarist Mark Tremonti. The duo, known for their collaborative chemistry, had a secretive meeting that rekindled their passion for creating music together, potentially indicating the emergence of new material from Creed in the near future.

Reminiscing the Old Times

The conversation saw Stapp recounting the band’s past songwriting experiences, highlighting their unique process during the creation of their 1999 album ‘Human Clay.’ The iconic album was written while the band was touring their debut album ‘My Own Prison,’ often during soundchecks. Stapp’s recollection of these formative moments speaks volumes about the synergy between him and Tremonti and their shared commitment to their craft.

A Long-Awaited Reunion

Creed’s reunion has been much anticipated by fans. After a hiatus of 12 years, the band has announced their return with a North American ‘Summer of ’99’ tour. This tour will be their first series of live performances since 2012. The tour will feature support from bands like 3 Doors Down and Daughtry, adding to the excitement and spectacle.

The Unfolding of a New Chapter

Stapp’s hints at new music coupled with the band’s reunion suggest the unfolding of a new chapter in Creed’s journey. Despite the polarizing public opinions about bands like Creed and Nickelback, the enthusiasm for their return and the potential for new music are undeniable. Even SZA recently expressed her appreciation for their work, further reinforcing their enduring impact on the rock music scene.

As the ‘Summer of ’99’ tour draws closer, the anticipation for what Creed could bring to the table continues to rise. It is clear that both Stapp and Tremonti are eager to tap back into their unique songwriting chemistry. As they prepare to reconnect with their music and their fans, the rock world waits with bated breath for what promises to be a monumental return.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

