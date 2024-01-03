en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Crayola Experience: A Canvas for Creativity and Family Fun in Easton, Pennsylvania

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
Crayola Experience: A Canvas for Creativity and Family Fun in Easton, Pennsylvania

The Crayola Experience in Easton, Pennsylvania, a vibrant and engaging attraction for families, is inviting visitors to explore 65,000 square feet of creativity, offering 27 hands-on activities. This artistic haven, located just an hour and a half’s drive from Philadelphia, is an accessible one-tank trip for people living in the region.

A Colorful Christmas at Crayola

The Crayola Experience is currently hosting a Colorful Christmas Crew event, bringing holiday cheer in its unique, vibrant style. Visitors can help Santa and his friends save the holiday, engage in snowtastic adventures, and meet animatronic Christmas characters. There’s also a chance to watch a mesmerizing light show and create unique gifts, with all activities included in the general admission.

Interactive Attractions for All Ages

From coloring stations to a Melt & Mold area and a Crayola Factory demonstration, the Crayola Experience offers a range of interactive activities that cater to all ages. Visitors can engage in workshops and classes to learn new techniques and create personalized souvenirs, making every visit a new and imaginative experience.

Savings Opportunities with RetailMeNot

RetailMeNot, the trusted online marketplace, offers a $3 off promo code for the Crayola Experience, making the world’s only Crayola Experience more accessible to families. The code was last verified by RetailMeNot’s merchandising team on January 3rd, 2024, ensuring visitors receive real-time savings and valid offers.

0
Arts & Entertainment Travel & Tourism United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Comedic Controversy: Gervais and Chapelle's Netflix Specials Stir Debate

By BNN Correspondents

Alex Cole: A Homecoming Exhibition With a Heart

By BNN Correspondents

New Model Army's 'Unbroken': A Testament to Four Decades of Music

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Cecily Strong: The Versatile Force in American Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

Phoenix 2 Expands to Android; Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 ...
@Gaming · 5 mins
Phoenix 2 Expands to Android; Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 ...
heart comment 0
NetEase Games and Sanrio Team Up for a Crossover Event in Identity V

By Salman Khan

NetEase Games and Sanrio Team Up for a Crossover Event in Identity V
Marvel: Crisis Protocol Expands with New X-Men Character Packs

By Salman Khan

Marvel: Crisis Protocol Expands with New X-Men Character Packs
Steven Yeun Exits MCU Film Thunderbolts, Role of Sentry Now Vacant

By BNN Correspondents

Steven Yeun Exits MCU Film Thunderbolts, Role of Sentry Now Vacant
New Performing and Visual Arts Charter High School Approved in Fort Smith

By BNN Correspondents

New Performing and Visual Arts Charter High School Approved in Fort Smith
Latest Headlines
World News
Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports
11 seconds
Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports
Saint Thomas Tommies vs Idaho Vandals: An In-Depth Pre-Game Analysis
12 seconds
Saint Thomas Tommies vs Idaho Vandals: An In-Depth Pre-Game Analysis
St. Rose's Girls Basketball Team Notches Commanding Victory Over No. 16 Rumson-Fair Haven
13 seconds
St. Rose's Girls Basketball Team Notches Commanding Victory Over No. 16 Rumson-Fair Haven
Colgate Raiders vs Loyola Greyhounds: An Upcoming Basketball Showdown
20 seconds
Colgate Raiders vs Loyola Greyhounds: An Upcoming Basketball Showdown
Boulder Tigers Strengthen Roster for 2024 GFL Season; Kansas City Current Sell Out Season Tickets
23 seconds
Boulder Tigers Strengthen Roster for 2024 GFL Season; Kansas City Current Sell Out Season Tickets
Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls: A Battle of Stamina and Strategy
23 seconds
Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls: A Battle of Stamina and Strategy
UCLA Bruins and Stanford Cardinal Gear Up for Crucial NCAA Showdown
24 seconds
UCLA Bruins and Stanford Cardinal Gear Up for Crucial NCAA Showdown
Wexford and Galway Ready for Rescheduled Hurling Clash
24 seconds
Wexford and Galway Ready for Rescheduled Hurling Clash
State Government Dedicates Rs 65.4 Crore for Infrastructure Development in Srikakulam City
24 seconds
State Government Dedicates Rs 65.4 Crore for Infrastructure Development in Srikakulam City
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
47 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app