Crayola Experience: A Canvas for Creativity and Family Fun in Easton, Pennsylvania

The Crayola Experience in Easton, Pennsylvania, a vibrant and engaging attraction for families, is inviting visitors to explore 65,000 square feet of creativity, offering 27 hands-on activities. This artistic haven, located just an hour and a half’s drive from Philadelphia, is an accessible one-tank trip for people living in the region.

A Colorful Christmas at Crayola

The Crayola Experience is currently hosting a Colorful Christmas Crew event, bringing holiday cheer in its unique, vibrant style. Visitors can help Santa and his friends save the holiday, engage in snowtastic adventures, and meet animatronic Christmas characters. There’s also a chance to watch a mesmerizing light show and create unique gifts, with all activities included in the general admission.

Interactive Attractions for All Ages

From coloring stations to a Melt & Mold area and a Crayola Factory demonstration, the Crayola Experience offers a range of interactive activities that cater to all ages. Visitors can engage in workshops and classes to learn new techniques and create personalized souvenirs, making every visit a new and imaginative experience.

Savings Opportunities with RetailMeNot

RetailMeNot, the trusted online marketplace, offers a $3 off promo code for the Crayola Experience, making the world’s only Crayola Experience more accessible to families. The code was last verified by RetailMeNot’s merchandising team on January 3rd, 2024, ensuring visitors receive real-time savings and valid offers.