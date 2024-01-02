Craig Revel Horwood’s Dream Contestant for ‘Strictly’: Simon Cowell

In a recent appearance on Lorraine Kelly’s talk show, Craig Revel Horwood, one of the long-standing judges on the popular dance competition, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, expressed his wishful casting for the show. The name at the top of his list? None other than the infamous Simon Cowell, known far and wide for his critical role on talent shows like ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ and ‘The X Factor’.

Horwood’s Dream Contestant

Horwood believes that Cowell’s well-known wit and character would not only make for highly entertaining television but would also serve as a taste of his own medicine. Cowell is renowned as a tough critic who is not afraid to share his blunt opinions on performances. The prospect of him being on the receiving end of critiques and subject to the whims of the public vote is an enticing one.

A Change of Tune

The conversation on Kelly’s show also shed light on Cowell’s past reluctance to watch ‘Strictly’. The dance competition was once a ratings rival to Cowell’s ‘X Factor’, but it seems that Cowell has since become a viewer. This shift in attitude and willingness to embrace the competition could potentially pave the way for a future appearance on ‘Strictly’, much to Horwood’s delight.

Anticipation for ‘Strictly Live Tour’

Horwood also shared his excitement about the upcoming ‘Strictly Live Tour’, set to visit various UK cities and feature a host of celebrities. He emphasized the tour’s extravagant production, complete with large sets and elaborate costumes, and gave a hint about a performance of the ‘Barbie number’. According to Horwood, the live experience offers viewers a more vivid encounter with the sparkle and glamour that ‘Strictly’ is known for.