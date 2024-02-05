Craig Charles to Attend Liverpool Comic Con 2024: Fans Buzz with Anticipation

Renowned actor and DJ, Craig Charles, is set to grace the 2024 Liverpool Comic Con with his presence, stirring up a frenzy of anticipation among fans. The event, scheduled for May 4-5, will be held at the M&S Bank Arena, promising an unforgettable experience for devotees of various entertainment genres, including movies, TV, streaming, gaming, anime, and sports entertainment.

Craig Charles: From Coronation Street to Comic Con

Charles, celebrated for his roles as Dave Lister in Red Dwarf and Lloyd Mullaney in Coronation Street, will appear exclusively on Saturday. Apart from his illustrious acting career, Charles is revered for his dynamic work on The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show on BBC Radio 6 Music. His multifaceted talent and undeniable charisma have made him a coveted guest for the convention.

A Star-Studded Line-up

Charles is not the only big name to be confirmed for the convention. The line-up also includes other high-profile celebrities such as Sean Astin from Lord of the Rings and The Goonies, along with his fellow Lord of the Rings actors Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd. The star power of the event is undeniably impressive, promising convention-goers an immersive and thrilling experience.

Anticipation Runs High Among Fans

News of Charles's appearance has sent ripples of excitement through social media, with many fans considering the purchase of weekend tickets. Apart from the opportunity to meet their favorite stars and get autographs, attendees can also look forward to Charles headlining the DJ set for the Comic Con after party at Camp and Furnace. This year's event, with its star-studded line-up and diverse entertainment offerings, is expected to be one of the biggest yet.