Arts & Entertainment

Crafting Traditions Under Threat: A Tale of Natuashish

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:34 pm EST
Crafting Traditions Under Threat: A Tale of Natuashish

In the heart of Natuashish, a traditional crafter named Caroline Penashue stands as a beacon of Indigenous crafting traditions, a testament to a legacy passed down from her grandmother, Alice Noah. Adept in crafting various items, including moccasins, hats, skirts, and slippers, Penashue’s hands work with an effortless rhythm born from years of practice. However, her heart carries a heavy concern—the diminishing interest in traditional crafts among the younger generations.

Preserving the Threads of Tradition

By the day’s end, Penashue can have up to four pairs of moccasins ready. This proficiency, coupled with her strong desire to impart her knowledge, paints a hopeful picture. Yet, the reality is tinged with uncertainty. Despite Indigenous cultural activities forming part of school curricula, Penashue observes a decline in engagement as students age.

Penashue’s concern goes beyond the loss of artisanal skills—it’s the potential disappearance of a rich cultural heritage. Despite the dwindling interest, she remains steadfast, ready to teach anyone eager to learn outside of school confines.

A Shared Concern and Hope

Penashue is not alone in her worries. Another local crafter, Dream Gregoire, echoes Penashue’s sentiments. Gregoire took up crafting after the birth of her son, and like Penashue, she hopes to pass on these skills to future generations.

The Natuashish Craft Shop, nestled within the Mushuau Innu Band Office, showcases the community’s craftsmanship. The shop is a vibrant gallery of traditional crafts and modern items, featuring baby shoes, knitted headbands, and more.

The Pride of Crafting

Despite the challenges, both Penashue and Gregoire wear their passion on their sleeves. They derive a deep sense of pride from their work and share a unified hope—that their traditions will continue to be practiced and appreciated within the community. They view their crafts not merely as products but as tangible narratives of heritage, resonating with a profound cultural pride.

Arts & Entertainment Canada
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

Arts & Entertainment

