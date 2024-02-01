Craft Contemporary and POT Studio Join Hands for 'Maker Night: Clay and Language'

Craft Contemporary, a hub for artistic expression and craftsmanship, is set to host the 'Maker Night: Clay and Language' event, scheduled for Thursday, February 1, from 6-8 p.m. This workshop is a unique collaboration with POT, a community ceramic studio lauded for its inclusive approach, notably towards people of color and the LGBTQ+ community.

Clay: A Medium for Expression

The evening is a tribute to the expressive potential of clay intertwined with the power of language. Participants will dive into the tactile world of clay, learning basic hand-building and underglazing techniques. The event is designed to be a hands-on experience, enabling attendees to create a set of small plates, which can be personalized with their own written messages.

More than an Artistic Workshop

However, 'Maker Night: Clay and Language' is more than just an artistic workshop—it's a social event. With an admission fee of $12, the event ensures the cost of materials and beverages are covered for attendees. It's an opportunity for like-minded individuals to connect, learn, and express themselves through the medium of clay and language.

Event Location and Participation

The event will unfold at Craft Contemporary's location at 5814 Wilshire Blvd. Individuals interested in participating or seeking further information can head to the Craft Contemporary website.