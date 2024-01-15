en English
Arts & Entertainment

Cradle Of Filth Confirms Ed Sheeran Collaboration on Upcoming Album

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
After nearly three years in the making, metal band Cradle Of Filth has confirmed the inclusion of their much-anticipated collaboration with pop superstar Ed Sheeran in their upcoming album. Frontman Dani Filth, in a recent interview with Polish YouTube channel Pełna Kulturka, announced that the collaboration will retain the heavy essence of the band while incorporating Sheeran’s signature sound.

A Long-Awaited Collaboration

Initially revealed by Filth in 2021, the collaboration was put on hold due to Sheeran’s new role as a father. The track was originally set for a summer 2023 release but failed to materialize as planned. Now, as Filth confirmed, the song has been in the making for about two and a half years and is set to see the light of day in early 2025.

Challenges and Delays

Explaining the delay, Filth attributed it to Sheeran’s immense popularity and the need to coordinate with his management. The pop star’s decision to take a year off has further complicated matters. Cradle Of Filth aims to include Sheeran in the music video, necessitating alignment with his schedule for the single’s release next year.

A Fusion of Styles

The upcoming track is described as a fusion of both artists’ styles, promising to surprise a lot of people. It is a testament to Sheeran’s keen interest in exploring a more extreme musical path, as he had expressed his childhood love for death metal. The collaboration marks a significant departure from Sheeran’s usual pop sound, inviting his fans into the heavy world of Cradle Of Filth.

While fans eagerly await the release of this unlikely partnership, Cradle Of Filth continues to make waves in the metal world, with their first show of 2024 set for February 12th in Gdańsk, Poland. As the anticipation builds, the global audience is set to witness an unprecedented fusion of pop and metal in early 2025.

Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

