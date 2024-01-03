Cowboy Bebop Celebrates Over 25 Years with Special Vinyl Record Collections

Marking over a quarter-century of its musical legacy, Cowboy Bebop, the iconic anime series revered for its diverse and jazz-focused soundtrack, is releasing special vinyl record collections. The series, which has deeply ingrained itself in the hearts of fans with its unique blend of space-faring adventure and Yoko Kanno’s unforgettable tunes, is set to treat its followers and vinyl collectors to ‘Cowboy Bebop: The Real Folk Blues Legends’.

A Musical Treat for Fans

This 2LP vinyl showcases select tracks from various Cowboy Bebop albums such as ‘Blue’, ‘No Disc’ and ‘Knocking on Heaven’s Door’. The compilation, under the supervision of Yoko Kanno and featuring designs by Toshiaki Uesugi, includes fan-favorite tracks like ‘The Real Folk Blues’, ‘Cosmic Dare’, and ‘Call Me Call Me’. Available from January 26, 2024, this collection offers a nostalgic ride back to the world of bounty hunters, space cowboys, and jazz.

The 25th Anniversary Edition Boxset

For the ardent followers seeking a more comprehensive musical journey, the ‘Cowboy Bebop – 25th Anniversary Edition Vinyl 11LP Boxset’ is also being launched. This collection encompasses music from all seven Cowboy Bebop albums, featuring timeless pieces like ‘Tank!’, ‘Space Lion’, and ‘Rain’. The boxset is available for purchase at varying prices, dependent on the region and retailer, affording options for ordering from the US and Japan.

Cowboy Bebop Soundtrack Storms the UK Charts

In a testament to its enduring popularity, the Cowboy Bebop soundtrack has also made its mark on the UK music scene. According to The Official Charts Company, the Cowboy Bebop – OST by Seatbelts is one of the UK’s biggest soundtrack albums of the week. The list, determined by sales of digital bundles, CDs, vinyl, and other formats, features a diverse range of soundtracks, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Barbie, Pulp Fiction, The Greatest Showman, amongst others, with Cowboy Bebop standing strong amidst them.