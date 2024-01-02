COVID-19 Disrupts Marvel Cinematic Universe Schedule, No New Releases in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has left an undeniable imprint on global industries, and the film sector, particularly the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is no exception. For the first time in over ten years, fans of the MCU will not witness the release of a new superhero movie this year. Two eagerly awaited films, ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Eternals,’ have seen their release dates pushed back to 2021, marking a significant disruption in the industry’s rhythm.

Unforeseen Delays in the MCU Release Calendar

The MCU, famed for its consistent rollout of superhero films, has been thrown off course by the ongoing pandemic. ‘Black Widow,’ starring Scarlett Johansson, originally set to premiere in May, was postponed to November, then deferred again to May 2021. The film’s multiple delays underscore the industry’s struggle to adapt to the challenging circumstances.

‘Eternals’: A Star-Studded Affair on Hold

Similarly, ‘Eternals,’ a film inspired by Jack Kirby’s comic series from the 1970s, has seen its release date shifted from November 2020 to November 2021. The movie boasts a renowned cast, including Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, and Richard Madden, heightening the anticipation among MCU enthusiasts.

