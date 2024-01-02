en English
Arts & Entertainment

COVID-19 Disrupts Marvel Cinematic Universe Schedule, No New Releases in 2020

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
The COVID-19 pandemic has left an undeniable imprint on global industries, and the film sector, particularly the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is no exception. For the first time in over ten years, fans of the MCU will not witness the release of a new superhero movie this year. Two eagerly awaited films, ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Eternals,’ have seen their release dates pushed back to 2021, marking a significant disruption in the industry’s rhythm.

Unforeseen Delays in the MCU Release Calendar

The MCU, famed for its consistent rollout of superhero films, has been thrown off course by the ongoing pandemic. ‘Black Widow,’ starring Scarlett Johansson, originally set to premiere in May, was postponed to November, then deferred again to May 2021. The film’s multiple delays underscore the industry’s struggle to adapt to the challenging circumstances.

‘Eternals’: A Star-Studded Affair on Hold

Similarly, ‘Eternals,’ a film inspired by Jack Kirby’s comic series from the 1970s, has seen its release date shifted from November 2020 to November 2021. The movie boasts a renowned cast, including Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, and Richard Madden, heightening the anticipation among MCU enthusiasts.

Looking Ahead: Film Releases in 2024

Despite the current delays and disruptions, the film industry is far from stagnant. The first quarter of 2024 holds promise with a diverse array of films, ranging from a Biblical adventure with a comic spin to a stage-to-film musical adaptation, a contract killer comedy, and more. Movies involving espionage, reanimation, and superpowers, as well as a raucous crime comedy and a sci-fi adaptation, are also on the horizon, offering a beacon of hope in these challenging times.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

