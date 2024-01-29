COVER Corp. Terminates Yozora Mel’s Contract: A Breach of Trust in the Virtual YouTuber World

Cover Corp., the management agency for the well-known virtual YouTuber group hololive, announced the termination of Yozora Mel's contract on January 16. The decision emerged from Mel's revelation of confidential company information to third parties, an explicit breach of her contractual obligations. This termination follows mutual agreement, with Mel's YouTube channel and the associated memberships scheduled for discontinuation by end of February.

A Breach of Trust

Yozora Mel, a prominent member of hololive's inaugural generation that launched in May 2018, publicly expressed regret over her actions. She took to her personal Twitter account to issue a statement, acknowledging her missteps and the fact that they led to the current circumstances. Her departure comes as a shock to fans, who have followed her journey alongside other talents such as Aki Rosenthal, Natsuiro Matsuri, Shirakami Fubuki, and Akai Haato.

Previous Incidents in Hololive

This incident is not an isolated one within hololive. The organization has faced similar situations in the past, which has led to the departure or contract termination of several talents. In July 2022, Tsukumo Sana from the group hololive English -Council- left the organization. Earlier in February of the same year, Uruha Rushia's contract was terminated for reasons akin to Mel's, involving the propagation of false information and leakage of internal business communications.

The Implications of Mel's Departure

The termination of Yozora Mel's contract underlines the importance that COVER Corp. places on the integrity and confidentiality of its operations. It serves as a reminder to other talents within the organization, and the industry at large, of the serious implications that come with contract breaches. Furthermore, the incident raises questions about the future of the group and what measures COVER Corp. is taking to prevent further breaches.