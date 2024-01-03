en English
Arts & Entertainment

Coventry’s Youth Empowerment through Music Culminates in ‘Positive Choices’ Album

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:23 am EST
The ‘Positive Choices’ project, a two-year initiative designed to empower Coventry’s youth through the medium of music, has culminated in an 11-track album, aptly named ‘Positive Choices’. The album is a testament to the skill sets and creativity nurtured in several academies across Coventry, including the Sydney Stringer Academy, Foxford School, The Westwood Academy, and Grace Academy.

A Melting Pot of Genres

The album showcases a diverse range of genres, from RNB and UK Rap to Spoken Word, Latin, and Electronica, reflecting the eclectic tastes of Coventry’s youth. The tracks delve into themes that resonate with the lives of the young population, touching upon heartbreak, the menace of gang violence, and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Support from Coventry’s Music Scene

Contributions from Grammy award-winning artist Daddy Woody, among others from Coventry’s music circuit, dramatically boosted the production of the album. ‘Positive Choices’ is the second album to emerge from the initiative, following the previously released ‘In These Towns’, thereby continuing to spotlight the rich musical talent incubating in the city’s academic institutions.

Funding and Execution

The Positive Choices project was financially backed by Youth Music and executed by the Coventry Music Hub in coordination with local schools, West Midlands Police, and the Schools Violence Reduction Team. Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, Cllr Dr. Kindy Sandhu, has lauded the project for its role in preserving Coventry’s musical heritage and for its commitment to nurturing young talent.

The success of the project is a testament to the concerted efforts of the participating youth and the invaluable collaboration of various partners. The album stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to the transformative power of music in shaping the lives of the youth of Coventry.

Arts & Entertainment Education United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

