Arts & Entertainment

Courtney Clarke: From ‘Paper Dolls’ to ‘Home and Away,’ A Journey in the Making

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:36 am EST
In a recent announcement, former Hi-5 star Courtney Clarke has been declared the latest addition to the cast of the widely followed Australian drama, ‘Home and Away.’ Clarke, who has gained recognition for her role in the Paramount+ series Paper Dolls, is set to join the fictional town of Summer Bay in the imminent weeks. The drama has chosen to maintain a veil of secrecy around her character’s identity.

Transition to ‘Home and Away’

With the transition in full swing, Clarke has been engaging closely with fellow cast members Ada Nicodemou, James Stewart, and Matt Evans. She has divulged the warm welcome she received on the set, with special mention of Nicodemou’s supportive approach. Nicodemou, a long-standing member of the cast, has been instrumental in making Clarke feel comfortable during the transition, with her relaxed demeanor and humor easing the process.

Clarke voiced her initial apprehensions about navigating the show, given its extensive legacy. However, she has since then been acclimatizing well, with the help of her co-stars and the friendly ambiance on the set. Additionally, Clarke is also joining her good friend Juliet Godwin, who portrays Dr. Bree Cameron in the drama.

Keeping Character Details Under Wraps

Despite the mounting anticipation around her role in ‘Home and Away,’ Clarke has opted to keep the details about her character shrouded in mystery. As viewers eagerly await her appearance in Summer Bay, the speculation surrounding her character only adds to the intrigue.

Clarke’s Personal Life in the Spotlight

Apart from her professional life, Clarke’s personal life has also been making headlines recently. In October, it was revealed that she is dating Lincoln Younes, a former actor on ‘Home and Away,’ known for his ‘bad boy’ role. Their relationship came into the public eye when they were seen holding hands in April. The couple reportedly met while filming the Paramount+ biopic ‘Last King of The Cross,’ where Younes plays the lead role of John Ibrahim. The series is centered around the Ibrahim brothers, who were prominent figures in the Kings Cross nightclub district.

