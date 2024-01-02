Country Star John Michael Montgomery to Retire From Touring After 2025

John Michael Montgomery, the acclaimed ’90s country music star, has revealed plans to retire from touring after 2025, marking the end of an illustrious career that spanned over three decades. The 58-year-old artist took to Facebook to announce his retirement, expressing deep gratitude to his fans and reflecting on his journey in the music industry which started in 1992. Despite his impending retirement from touring, Montgomery assured his fans that he isn’t bidding goodbye to performing altogether.

Montgomery’s Remarkable Music Career

Montgomery’s musical legacy features 36 radio singles, 16 million albums sold, and a string of hits, testament to his enduring popularity. His career highlights include the 1993 hit ‘I Swear’ which bagged both Academy of Country Music (ACM) and Country Music Association (CMA) Song of the Year, and was a key part of his album ‘Kickin’ It Up’. Known for his soulful ballads and love songs, as well as energetic tracks like ‘Be My Baby Tonight’ and ‘Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)’, Montgomery’s music has touched millions.

A Dip and Resurgence

Although Montgomery’s popularity peaked between 1992 and 1999, with only one single falling outside the Top 20, he faced a decline in radio success in the years that followed. However, the new millennium brought with it a resurgence. His 2000 hit ‘The Little Girl’ climbed to No. 1, marking a triumphant comeback for the artist. Montgomery’s empathetic soldier tribute ‘Letters From Home’ also struck a chord with listeners, reaching the Top 5 during the Iraq War.

The Final Curtain Call

As the curtains close on Montgomery’s touring career, he is scheduled to embark on a farewell tour in 2024. His official website lists seven tour stops for the year, but no official farewell tour dates were mentioned in his Facebook post or the subsequent press release.

Despite the ups and downs, Montgomery’s career is a testament to his talent and perseverance. As he prepares to step away from the road, his music remains a cherished part of country music history, resonating with fans around the world.