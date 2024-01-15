Country Star Brooke Moriber to Release 'Half a Heart' Single

Country music artist Brooke Moriber is all set to release her new single 'Half a Heart' on January 12th. The single encapsulates Moriber's commitment to embracing life to the fullest and expressing love without any reservations. The song, resisting external judgment and negativity, emphasizes the theme of loving wholeheartedly with lyrics such as 'I'll never love you - with half a heart.'

Advertisment

Release Celebration at The Bitter End

Fans and music enthusiasts are invited to celebrate the release at The Bitter End in New York City on January 13th. Moriber will be hosting an acoustic event titled 'Nashville in New York', featuring other award-winning songwriters including Jeff Cohen and Kara DioGuardi. The event also boasts a showcase by the 615 Collective, with artists such as Aaron Goodvin, Sarah Darling, Michael Logen, and Nicole Witt.

Moriber's Journey in Country Music

Advertisment

Brooke Moriber's journey in country music stands out due to her transition from being a Broadway performer in New York to a Nashville-based singer/songwriter. Her foray into music began as a coping mechanism after she was diagnosed with a rare disease leading to the loss of her eyesight, which later went into remission.

Recognition in the Music Industry

Brooke's music has garnered recognition for its impact and has been featured on Music Choice channels, Spotify's New Music Friday Country playlist, CMT online, and the Music Row Country Breakout radio chart. She has made appearances on shows like 'Today in Nashville' and has a self-titled debut album to her credit with notable tracks such as a duet titled 'Holy Ground' with 'The Voice' contestant Ian Flanigan.