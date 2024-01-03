en English
Arts & Entertainment

Country Music Hall of Fame Invites Visitors to ‘Sketch Like the Masters’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:43 pm EST
Country Music Hall of Fame Invites Visitors to ‘Sketch Like the Masters’

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has announced a family program titled ‘Sketching Like the Masters.’ This unique event invites visitors to sketch the renowned painting, ‘The Sources of Country Music’ by Thomas Hart Benton. The event is part of the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the commissioning of this iconic painting, the centerpiece of the museum’s Hall of Fame Rotunda.

‘Sketching Like the Masters’: An Insight into Benton’s Artistic Process

The program aims to impart Benton’s drawing technique and his approach to creating still life inspired by musical instruments and themes. Participants will get a chance to draw the painting from different angles, with all necessary tools and guidance provided. The event is recommended for individuals aged 7 and up, and multiple sessions will be available throughout the week.

Free Entry for Visitors, Museum Members and Children

The one-hour sketching session is scheduled for Saturday, January 20, and will be hosted at the Taylor Swift Education Center. The museum has ensured that the event is free for all visitors, museum members, and children under 18 from select Tennessee counties. This inclusive approach encourages everyone to participate and experience the joy of sketching like the masters.

Exhibition Celebrating Benton’s Iconic Painting

Besides the sketching event, the museum has also launched an exhibition titled ‘An American Masterwork: Thomas Hart Benton’s Sources of Country Music at 50.’ This exhibition delves into Benton’s artistic process, featuring his sketches, drawings, preliminary paintings, and a plasticine clay maquette. It also includes a 1975 video of Benton discussing the painting. In partnership with the Frist Art Museum, the museum will host a 90-minute program on ‘The Sources of Country Music.’

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

