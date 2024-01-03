Country Music Hall of Fame Invites Visitors to ‘Sketch Like the Masters’

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has announced a family program titled ‘Sketching Like the Masters.’ This unique event invites visitors to sketch the renowned painting, ‘The Sources of Country Music’ by Thomas Hart Benton. The event is part of the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the commissioning of this iconic painting, the centerpiece of the museum’s Hall of Fame Rotunda.

‘Sketching Like the Masters’: An Insight into Benton’s Artistic Process

The program aims to impart Benton’s drawing technique and his approach to creating still life inspired by musical instruments and themes. Participants will get a chance to draw the painting from different angles, with all necessary tools and guidance provided. The event is recommended for individuals aged 7 and up, and multiple sessions will be available throughout the week.

Free Entry for Visitors, Museum Members and Children

The one-hour sketching session is scheduled for Saturday, January 20, and will be hosted at the Taylor Swift Education Center. The museum has ensured that the event is free for all visitors, museum members, and children under 18 from select Tennessee counties. This inclusive approach encourages everyone to participate and experience the joy of sketching like the masters.

Exhibition Celebrating Benton’s Iconic Painting

Besides the sketching event, the museum has also launched an exhibition titled ‘An American Masterwork: Thomas Hart Benton’s Sources of Country Music at 50.’ This exhibition delves into Benton’s artistic process, featuring his sketches, drawings, preliminary paintings, and a plasticine clay maquette. It also includes a 1975 video of Benton discussing the painting. In partnership with the Frist Art Museum, the museum will host a 90-minute program on ‘The Sources of Country Music.’