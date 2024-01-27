Country Band Silverada Unveils New Identity, Promises Continued Musical Journey

Country music band Mike And The Moonpies, a popular fixture on the American music scene for 17 years, has officially announced a name change to Silverada. The band revealed the news on Instagram, accompanying the announcement with the release of their new self-titled album, also known as 'Silverada'. With this change, the band seeks to reflect their evolved artistic identity and direction, a move that is anticipated to stir growth musically and professionally while expanding their fan base.

A Nod to the Past, Present, and Future

Silverada, a name that nods to the band's past, present, and future, also signifies their affinity for silver and gold themes in their music. The band members, Mike, Zach, Catlin, Omar, and Taylor, emphasized that the change is not just superficial. It signifies a deeper commitment to their music and their relationship with their fans, inviting them to join in on the next chapter of their journey.

Fans' Reaction and Upcoming Album

Despite the potential upset among some fans, the band remains optimistic about continued support. They reassure their followers that all songs from their back catalogue will still be performed, along with the new tracks from the upcoming album, set to release on June 28. The album will feature ten new songs, and an album release show is planned at The Ryman Auditorium on July 5th, with Uncle Lucius opening.

Rebranding Amidst an Evolving Music Scene

The decision to rebrand came amidst an evolving music scene with the band's desire to reach new audiences. The name change has sparked conversations and attention in the independent country music and Americana scene. The band's upcoming album release and headliner show at the Ryman Auditorium are generating anticipation and excitement for their new direction. Despite some negative reception, Silverada is gearing up for a fresh start and renewed vigor, paving the way for a new chapter in their musical journey.