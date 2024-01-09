Country Artists Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Agree on Divorce Settlement

Country music sensations Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have reached an accord regarding their divorce, as revealed in court documents. The couple, renowned for their mutual musical endeavors, such as the Billboard Hot 100 charting ‘Chasing After You,’ has agreed on a settlement that includes joint custody of their three-year-old son, Hayes Andrew. The divorce, though agreed upon, awaits final approval from a judge.

Prenuptial Agreement and Asset Division

The couple had a prenuptial agreement in place, signed in February 2018, and later amended in October 2022. As per the agreement, their assets will be divided accordingly. The couple had notarized the divorce papers on December 28, 2023, and January 4, 2024, setting the stage for the final legal proceedings.

Child Custody and Support

In a demonstration of their continued commitment to their child’s welfare, Morris and Hurd have decided on shared custody of their son. Morris has agreed to pay Hurd $2,100 monthly in child support, ensuring the child’s needs are met in both homes. The agreement reflects the couple’s aim to mitigate the impact of their separation on their son.

Irreconcilable Differences and Professional Challenges

The couple, who tied the knot on March 24, 2018, in Nashville, cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their divorce. Notwithstanding their professional collaboration and shared personal history, the strains of touring and other professional challenges proved insurmountable. Despite attempts at reconciliation through therapy, the couple decided to part ways.

The divorce settlement was subtly acknowledged by Morris in a TikTok video where she chose to express herself through the poignant lyrics of Tammy Wynette’s ‘D-I-V-O-R-C-E.’ This came after spokespeople for both artists refrained from commenting on the matter when approached by Billboard.

In the wake of their separation, both artists are focusing on their respective careers. While the future of their professional collaboration remains uncertain, the music world is eager to see what new tunes these gifted artists will create in this new chapter of their lives.