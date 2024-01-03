en English
Arts & Entertainment

Cotswolds in January 2024: A Tapestry of Musical Events

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Cotswolds in January 2024: A Tapestry of Musical Events

In the chill of January 2024, amidst the scenic beauty of the Cotswolds, a vibrant tapestry of musical events is set to unfold. An array of performances, ranging from jazz sessions and pantomimes to mesmerising solo concerts, will be showcased across various venues, promising to satiate the diverse cravings of music aficionados.

A Celebratory Ode to Burt Bacharach

On Thursday, January 4, the spotlight will fall on the tribute to the music of Burt Bacharach, the legendary American composer. Scheduled to take place at St David’s Centre, this musical homage will feature a stellar lineup of musicians. Doors open at 6:30 pm, and the rhythm begins to flow at 7 pm. The performance will be led by pianist Alex Steele, double bassist Paul Jefferies, drummer Euan Palmer, with Catherine Sykes as the special guest vocalist. Tickets are priced at £18, and patrons are invited to bring their own drinks and snacks for the evening.

‘Jack and the Beanstalk’: A Pantomime Treat

For those who delight in theatrical performances, the classic pantomime ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ will continue its run at Cidermill Theatre until January 7. With both matinee and evening shows available, this enchanting tale offers a captivating experience for children and adults alike. Ticket prices range from £12 for children to £18 for adults.

Sarah McQuaid: A Solo Extravaganza

Longborough Village Hall will host a performance by Sarah McQuaid on January 27. Known for her distinctive singing style and critically acclaimed shows, McQuaid will grace the stage in what promises to be a night to remember. Tickets for this unique experience are priced at £15.

Paprika: Eastern European Beats in the Heart of the Cotswolds

Closing out the month on a high note, the UK’s premier Balkan band, Paprika, is set to enthral audiences at Cidermill Theatre on January 26. Famed for its high-energy performances, Paprika’s music is a fusion of Eastern European, Balkan, Gypsy, and classical influences. For details about tickets and additional information, visit sarahmcquaid.com.

As the Cotswolds region brims with cultural fervour this January, these musical events promise a harmonious start to the new year, offering locals and visitors alike a chance to bask in the warmth of music in the winter chill.

Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
