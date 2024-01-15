Cosplay Brings Dragon Ball Super’s Villain Moro to Life; Fans Anticipate New Releases in 2024

In a stunning tribute to the manga’s Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, Dragon Ball Super’s antagonist, Planet Eater Moro, has been vivaciously brought to life through an impressive cosplay by artist krisbeards on TikTok. The Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, a narrative that introduced new Angels and witnessed Goku’s mastery of Ultra Instinct, is unique to the manga and hasn’t been adapted into the anime series yet.

Dragon Ball Super Manga Surpasses 100 Chapters

While the Dragon Ball Super TV anime series concluded a few years ago, the manga continues to evolve, surpassing its 100th chapter. This progression includes the adaptation of events from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, offering additional depth to characters and expanding the narrative. It elaborates on Dr. Hedo’s backstory and his creation of android prototypes, and also portrays Pan’s growth as a fighter. Significant roles are also assigned to Goten and Trunks, and Krillin in the Super Hero arc, contributing to the compelling storyline that keeps readers hooked.

Anticipation for Dragon Ball’s Comeback and New Releases

As part of the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s original manga, Dragon Ball is preparing for a momentous year in 2024. This includes the release of a brand new anime series, Dragon Ball Daima, scheduled for the fall. Unlike previous narratives, this series presents a story not previously covered in manga or anime. Toriyama is involved in the conceptual and character design stages, with Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki directing, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru adapting character designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara overseeing scriptwriting.

Will the Anime Adapt the Moro Arc?

Fans are eagerly waiting for the return of the Dragon Ball Super anime, especially to see the proper adaptation of significant arcs from the manga, like the Moro arc. With the upcoming Dragon Ball releases, the anticipation is high, and the fan base is hopeful for a year filled with powerful narratives and engaging character arcs.