en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Correction Issued: Marian Goodell’s Official Title in Burning Man Project

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
Correction Issued: Marian Goodell’s Official Title in Burning Man Project

The Associated Press has issued a correction to a news story published on December 27, 2023, about the annual Burning Man event, a counter-culture celebration that transforms the northern Nevada desert into a temporary city. The error concerned the official title of Marian Goodell, a key figure in the Burning Man Project.

A Mistaken Identity

In the original report, Goodell was referred to as the executive director of the Burning Man Project. The Associated Press has now rectified this mistake, clarifying that Goodell holds the position of chief executive officer (CEO) for the Burning Man Project. The correction ensures accuracy in representing the leadership structure of the organization responsible for the iconic festival.

Burning Man’s Unique Appeal

The Burning Man festival is renowned for its unique blend of art, self-expression, and self-reliance. Each year, it draws individuals from around the globe to the Black Rock Desert in Nevada, where they establish a temporary city dedicated to art and community. As the CEO, Goodell plays a critical role in preserving and managing this one-of-a-kind experience.

Importance of Accurate Reporting

Acknowledging and rectifying the error reflects the commitment of the Associated Press to accurate, reliable journalism. This correction not only reaffirms Goodell’s rightful position but also underscores the importance of precision in reporting, particularly when it comes to figures leading influential initiatives like the Burning Man Project.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Blumhouse and Atomic Monster: A New Powerhouse in Horror Cinema

By BNN Correspondents

Microsoft Files Patent for Detachable Xbox Controller, Echoing Nintendo's Joy-Con Design

By Salman Khan

Ramona Singer's Instagram Post Sparks Controversy: Lack of Self-Awareness Criticized

By BNN Correspondents

Bigg Boss 17 Drama, Stylish TV Stars and Celebrity Updates: An Entertainment Overview

By BNN Correspondents

Rushdie's Memoir on Stabbing Incident May Delay Attacker's Trial ...
@Books · 5 mins
Rushdie's Memoir on Stabbing Incident May Delay Attacker's Trial ...
heart comment 0
Rushdie’s Memoir May Delay Trial of Alleged Attacker

By Waqas Arain

Rushdie's Memoir May Delay Trial of Alleged Attacker
Celebrating a 40-Year Friendship: Brian Graham’s ‘Goin’ Down the Road with Robert Frank’

By BNN Correspondents

Celebrating a 40-Year Friendship: Brian Graham's 'Goin' Down the Road with Robert Frank'
New Year’s Eve Gala at Metropolitan Opera House Features Modern ‘Carmen’ Interpretation

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Gala at Metropolitan Opera House Features Modern 'Carmen' Interpretation
BookBud.ai Revolutionizes Publishing with AI-Generated Literature

By Wojciech Zylm

BookBud.ai Revolutionizes Publishing with AI-Generated Literature
Latest Headlines
World News
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
23 seconds
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
39 seconds
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
42 seconds
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
44 seconds
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
49 seconds
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
49 seconds
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
Blackcaps Reinforced with Return of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for T20I Series Against Pakistan
50 seconds
Blackcaps Reinforced with Return of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for T20I Series Against Pakistan
Guyana Calls for More Cuban Nurses Amid Healthcare Crisis
51 seconds
Guyana Calls for More Cuban Nurses Amid Healthcare Crisis
Baltimore Health Experts and Parents Advocate Fitness for Children in New Year's Resolutions
52 seconds
Baltimore Health Experts and Parents Advocate Fitness for Children in New Year's Resolutions
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
16 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app