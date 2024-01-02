Correction Issued: Marian Goodell’s Official Title in Burning Man Project

The Associated Press has issued a correction to a news story published on December 27, 2023, about the annual Burning Man event, a counter-culture celebration that transforms the northern Nevada desert into a temporary city. The error concerned the official title of Marian Goodell, a key figure in the Burning Man Project.

A Mistaken Identity

In the original report, Goodell was referred to as the executive director of the Burning Man Project. The Associated Press has now rectified this mistake, clarifying that Goodell holds the position of chief executive officer (CEO) for the Burning Man Project. The correction ensures accuracy in representing the leadership structure of the organization responsible for the iconic festival.

Burning Man’s Unique Appeal

The Burning Man festival is renowned for its unique blend of art, self-expression, and self-reliance. Each year, it draws individuals from around the globe to the Black Rock Desert in Nevada, where they establish a temporary city dedicated to art and community. As the CEO, Goodell plays a critical role in preserving and managing this one-of-a-kind experience.

Importance of Accurate Reporting

Acknowledging and rectifying the error reflects the commitment of the Associated Press to accurate, reliable journalism. This correction not only reaffirms Goodell’s rightful position but also underscores the importance of precision in reporting, particularly when it comes to figures leading influential initiatives like the Burning Man Project.