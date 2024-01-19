Correct Name Pronunciation Stressed at 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Trailer Launch

In a recent phenomenon hitting the Bollywood industry, celebrities are emphasizing the correct pronunciation of their names, the latest being Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan. The issue found its way back into the headlines at the trailer launch of the upcoming movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' where actress Kriti Sanon was the subject of a similar incident. Her co-star, Shahid Kapoor, stepped in during a playful interaction with the paparazzi, highlighting the correct way to pronounce Kriti's name. This light-hearted exchange between the two actors not only highlighted their off-screen chemistry but also threw light on the importance of correct name pronunciation.

Unconventional Love Story Hits the Silver Screen

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is touted as a family entertainer. The movie features an unconventional love story between a human character played by Shahid Kapoor and a robot named 'Sifra,' which stands for 'Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation,' portrayed by Kriti Sanon. This unusual choice of narrative lends a unique twist to the film's romantic element, piquing the interest of the audience.

Star-Studded Cast and Anticipated Release

The movie also includes veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in its star-studded cast, further escalating the anticipation surrounding the film. Slated for a release on February 9, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is expected to garner significant attention from the audience, thanks to its unique storyline and the charisma of its leading actors.

Kriti Sanon's Performance and Fashion Choices Grab Attention

At the trailer launch event, Kriti Sanon turned heads in a dazzling black outfit, setting the temperature soaring. Her performance as a robot in the movie's trailer has already received praise, and her fashionable appearance at the event has further added to the buzz surrounding the film. The event also provided a glimpse of Kriti's upcoming projects, ensuring that her fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming months.