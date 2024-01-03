en English
Arts & Entertainment

Corpse Pile Unveils New Single ‘Reality’ Ahead of ‘Hardgore Deathmetal’ EP Release

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:30 am EST
Corpse Pile Unveils New Single ‘Reality’ Ahead of ‘Hardgore Deathmetal’ EP Release

On the brink of a new era for death metal, Texas-based band Corpse Pile has unleashed their new single ‘Reality’, setting the stage for their much-anticipated EP, ‘Hardgore Deathmetal’. The single, an auditory embodiment of Corpse Pile’s modern death metal aesthetics, offers fans a sneak peek into the band’s unique sound that they have been honing over the years. The single has been released under Maggot Stomp, a subsidiary of Closed Casket Activities, and is available for streaming on various platforms such as YouTube and Spotify.

‘Hardgore Deathmetal’: A New Chapter in Corpse Pile’s Saga

Slated for release on January 26th, the ‘Hardgore Deathmetal’ EP marks a significant milestone in Corpse Pile’s journey. The EP, now available for pre-order, comes packed with five additional tracks that were part of Corpse Pile’s 2020 demo and their 2021 split with Snuffed on Sight, aptly titled ‘Tales From the Gutter’. These tracks, bearing Corpse Pile’s signature death metal stamp, promise an intense auditory experience to the listeners.

Maggot Stomp: A New Home For Corpse Pile

The band’s association with Maggot Stomp, which began last year, has been a game-changer for them. Along with offering them a platform to showcase their music, the label has also provided them the opportunity to tour with fellow labelmates Bodybox and Snuffed on Sight. Dubbed the ‘Nugs Not Hugs West Coast’ tour, it has played a pivotal role in boosting Corpse Pile’s popularity and establishing their footprint in the death metal scene.

Corpse Pile: An Emerging Force in the Death Metal Scene

With their relentless dedication to their craft, Corpse Pile is rapidly carving out a niche for themselves in the world of death metal. Their new single ‘Reality’ serves as a testament to their evolving style and their commitment to pushing the boundaries of the genre. As fans eagerly await the release of ‘Hardgore Deathmetal’, the anticipation is high not just for the EP itself, but also for what Corpse Pile has in store for the future of death metal.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

