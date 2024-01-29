Coronation Street's Tommy Orpington Set for Steamy Affair as Actor Matt Milburn Shares Career Inspiration

Coronation Street, the British soap opera that has been a staple on the small screen for over six decades, is set to add a new chapter to its dramatic saga. The spotlight shifts to Tommy Orpington, a former footballer turned painter and decorator, portrayed by actor Matt Milburn. The upcoming storyline teases a steamy affair between Tommy and Tracy Barlow, a move that promises to send shockwaves through the cobbled streets of Weatherfield.

Tommy's Tumultuous Love Affair

The revelation of Tommy's affair with Tracy, played by actress Kate Ford, is set to cause heartbreak for her husband, Steve McDonald. Ford hinted at the upcoming romance in the show, revealing her own jitters about the storyline and her experiences filming the love scenes. The impending affair between Tommy and Tracy is expected to stir up a maelstrom of emotions and conflicts, reiterating Coronation Street's reputation for compelling and heart-wrenching narratives.

Matt Milburn's Return to the Cobbles

Matt Milburn, known for his role as Joe Spencer in 'Hollyoaks', is making a return to Coronation Street after several appearances over the years. His character, Tommy, is about to take center stage, embroiled in a scandalous affair. Milburn's return brings an additional layer of intrigue, as he shares a real-life connection to the soap opera world through his brother, Greg Wood, who is famed for his role as the villainous loan shark Rick Neelan on the same show.

Inspired by Sibling Stardom

Matt Milburn has often expressed how his brother's success in the acting field inspired him to pursue a similar path. Initially, Matt had aspirations of becoming a PE teacher or a sports journalist, with a BTEC in Sports Science and A-Levels. However, filling in for his brother in a play set him on a different trajectory, leading to his first soap role. Matt's journey underlines the unpredictability and allure of the acting career, and his upcoming storyline in Coronation Street is sure to add another feather to his cap.