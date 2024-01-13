en English
Arts & Entertainment

Coronation Street’s Bella Flanagan Embraces Teenage Years with Twin Brother Will

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:45 am EST
Coronation Street's Bella Flanagan Embraces Teenage Years with Twin Brother Will

Coronation Street’s Bella Flanagan, who has been charming audiences as Hope Stape since 2017, welcomed her teenage years alongside her twin brother Will. The duo celebrated their 13th birthday amidst heartfelt messages from their parents and an outpouring of love from fans on social media.

Stape and Brown: Coronation Street’s Beloved Duo

Sharing the limelight with Bella, her twin brother Will has also been a staple of the popular soap opera since 2017, captivating viewers with his portrayal of Joseph Brown, Hope’s cousin. The pair’s older sister, Amelia, has been showcasing her acting chops on ITV’s Emmerdale since 2014, where she plays April Windsor.

Flanagan Siblings: A Household of Stars

Bella and Will’s off-screen camaraderie extends to their co-stars, as evidenced by the warm exchanges on Bella’s Instagram Story. Bella acknowledged her brother and their fellow Coronation Street actor, Jude Riordan, who plays Sam Blakeman. Riordan, in turn, reciprocated the affection, referring to Bella and Will as his ‘favourite TWINNIES’ on his Instagram Story.

Sibling Rivalry: A Friendly Competition

Despite their shared profession, the Flanagan siblings maintain a healthy balance of rivalry and support. Bella spoke openly about how, during award seasons, she and Will root for Coronation Street while Amelia champions Emmerdale. However, their rivalry, far from being bitter, is steeped in mutual respect and admiration for each other’s work.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

