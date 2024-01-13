Coronation Street’s Bella Flanagan Embraces Teenage Years with Twin Brother Will

Coronation Street’s Bella Flanagan, who has been charming audiences as Hope Stape since 2017, welcomed her teenage years alongside her twin brother Will. The duo celebrated their 13th birthday amidst heartfelt messages from their parents and an outpouring of love from fans on social media.

Stape and Brown: Coronation Street’s Beloved Duo

Sharing the limelight with Bella, her twin brother Will has also been a staple of the popular soap opera since 2017, captivating viewers with his portrayal of Joseph Brown, Hope’s cousin. The pair’s older sister, Amelia, has been showcasing her acting chops on ITV’s Emmerdale since 2014, where she plays April Windsor.

Flanagan Siblings: A Household of Stars

Bella and Will’s off-screen camaraderie extends to their co-stars, as evidenced by the warm exchanges on Bella’s Instagram Story. Bella acknowledged her brother and their fellow Coronation Street actor, Jude Riordan, who plays Sam Blakeman. Riordan, in turn, reciprocated the affection, referring to Bella and Will as his ‘favourite TWINNIES’ on his Instagram Story.

Sibling Rivalry: A Friendly Competition

Despite their shared profession, the Flanagan siblings maintain a healthy balance of rivalry and support. Bella spoke openly about how, during award seasons, she and Will root for Coronation Street while Amelia champions Emmerdale. However, their rivalry, far from being bitter, is steeped in mutual respect and admiration for each other’s work.