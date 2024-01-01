en English
Arts & Entertainment

Coronation Street New Year Drama: Gaskell Brothers Stir Up Chaos

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:14 am EST
Coronation Street New Year Drama: Gaskell Brothers Stir Up Chaos

The New Year rings in a resounding bell of drama on the cobbles of Coronation Street as the villainous Gaskell brothers, Damon and Harvey, make a tumultuous return to Weatherfield. Their advent promises to stir up an enthralling whirlwind of chaos and conflict, much to the disquiet of the show’s ardent fans.

Unsettling Return and a Love Triangle

Damon’s comeback poses a particular menace for Sarah Platt, who finds herself ensnared in a moral quandary: should she stay loyal to her husband Adam, or succumb to the perilous charm of her ex-lover Damon? The latter, on a quest for revenge, is especially determined to upend her world. Meanwhile, even from behind bars, Harvey continues his machinations, potentially nudging his brother towards darker deeds or driving Adam to desperate measures.

(Read Also: Lassie: A Cultural Icon and its Masked Sexist Perspective)

Harvey and Damon: Portraying the Perfect Villains

Actors Will Mellor and Ciaran Griffiths, who breath life into the characters of Harvey and Damon respectively, have shared their enthusiasm about reprising their roles on the show. Mellor, in particular, relishes the opportunity to portray a complex villain with an undeniable charisma.

(Read Also: Nation Mourns as Two Young Children Drown on New Year’s Eve)

Unfolding Drama on New Year’s Day

The storyline hints at a series of impending sinister events, including potential kidnappings, blackmail, and intricate double-dealing. This sets the stage for an intense narrative arc brimming with suspense and thrill. Fans can immerse themselves in this riveting drama on New Year’s Day at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

