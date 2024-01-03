Cork’s 96FM Cuts Beloved ‘Oldies and Irish’ Show Duration to Make Way for Ryan Tubridy

Marking an end of an era, Cork’s 96FM has decided to alter its radio schedule, cutting down the long-standing programme ‘Oldies and Irish’ to two hours from its traditional four-hour slot on Sundays. The move has been made to pave the way for a new show by Ryan Tubridy, which will take over the 10am to 12pm timeslot, previously held by ‘Oldies and Irish’.

A Treasured Institution

The programme, cherished by locals and hosted by Derry O’Callaghan since 1991, has been a staple of Cork’s culture, serving a unique blend of opera and Irish favourites. With an audience reach of 60,000 people, it has been a regular fixture of the Sunday morning schedule for decades. Despite its popularity, and O’Callaghan’s civic and community award recognition, the show’s duration will see a considerable reduction starting from this Sunday.

Voices of Discontent

The decision has been met with disappointment among listeners, local politicians, and fans of the show. Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent expressed that the move overlooks the value of the show, which has been described as an ‘institution’ in Cork. The decision has particularly upset the elderly listeners who found the show to be a valuable source of entertainment.

The Newcomer: Ryan Tubridy’s Show

Despite the controversy, Ryan Tubridy’s new weekend show is set to debut, tailored specifically for Irish listeners. It will not be an edited highlights package from his UK weekday show. Virgin Radio UK, Q102, and Cork’s 96FM, all part of the Wireless Group, will also feature Tubridy’s new show. The 96FM spokesperson expressed delight over welcoming Ryan Tubridy to their schedule and kick-starting 2024 with a fresh lineup for Sunday mornings.