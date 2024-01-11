Corey Grant Unleashes Open Source Characters into Public Domain

Corey Grant has taken a revolutionary step in the world of creativity and storytelling by releasing a collection of open source characters into the Public Domain. The characters, bearing unique names such as TheApe, Demon Claw, Dr. Hex, Envy, Fire Mind, Guardian Angel, Iceberg, Laser Man, The Mental Marvel, Night Terror, The Shrieker, and Thunder Punk, are now accessible to the public, under certain conditions, offering an unprecedented opportunity for creators to weave new narratives.

Unleashing Characters into the Public Domain

The conditions for leveraging these characters are remarkably straightforward. Any publication that involves these characters must include a specific paragraph acknowledging their open source status and the Public Domain release. This step ensures that the recognition of the characters’ origin remains intact and respects the creator’s contribution.

More Than Just Free Characters

However, the freedom to use these characters comes with a catch. While the characters themselves are free for use, any new stories created with them must be original and avoid referencing elements from other stories that feature these characters. These elements belong to the respective authors and are not part of the open source agreement. This stipulation fosters creativity, pushing authors to break away from established narratives and explore new directions in their storytelling.

Corey Grant’s Contribution to Open Source Creativity

This initiative by Corey Grant not only democratizes the creative process but also challenges conventional norms around copyrights and intellectual property. By offering a set of characters for public use, Grant encourages innovation in storytelling, providing creators with the tools to build upon an established foundation while ensuring they bring something new to the table. The move also promotes transparency and respect for original content, reminding creators of the importance of acknowledging the source of their inspiration.