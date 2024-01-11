Corb Lund Teams Up with Jaida Dreyer for ‘Redneck Rehab’

In a departure from his typically solitary songwriting process, musician Corb Lund has joined forces with Jaida Dreyer, producing a new track, “Redneck Rehab.” This humorous, yet poignant song confronts the rampant issue of drug addiction gripping rural North America. Lund’s fans can expect to hear this on his forthcoming album, “El Viejo,” releasing on February 23 via New West Records.

Stripped-Down Sound, Unvarnished Themes

The creation of “El Viejo” diverges from the standard studio ambiance. Lund opted for a raw, intimate setting – his living room. The album’s unrefined style emanates from a deliberate selection of acoustic instruments, including banjos, mandolins, upright bass, and acoustic guitars, eschewing the electric counterparts.

The song “Redneck Rehab” is emblematic of the album’s direction – rustic, stripped-down, and imbued with a stark realism that echoes the issues it addresses.

Return to Original Music

“El Viejo” heralds Lund’s return to original music, a welcome development for fans who have eagerly awaited fresh compositions since his 2020 album “Agricultural Tragic.” Following “Agricultural Tragic,” Lund embarked on several cover projects, but “El Viejo” marks a return to exploring and expressing his unique perspectives and experiences through his music.

From Cowboy Life to Gambling

“El Viejo” is more than an album; it’s a canvas where Lund paints vivid narratives on a range of themes. From the trials and tribulations of cowboy life to the high-stakes world of gambling, each song is a testament to Lund’s unparalleled songwriting prowess. As listeners journey through the album, they’re invited into a world shaped by Lund’s distinctive voice and storytelling talent.