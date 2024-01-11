en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Corb Lund Returns with ‘El Viejo’: A Fresh Take on Music and Rural Drug Addiction

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Corb Lund Returns with ‘El Viejo’: A Fresh Take on Music and Rural Drug Addiction

Canadian musician Corb Lund is set to enchant his fans with a fresh collection of songs in his upcoming album – El Viejo. Scheduled for release on February 23 through New West Records, the album signals Lund’s return to original music since his last release, Agricultural Tragic in 2020. Among the new tracks, the song ‘Redneck Rehab,’ co-written with Jaida Dryer, stands out for its pertinent take on an underrepresented issue – rural drug addiction in North America.

Embracing New Collaborations and Tackling Tough Topics

Despite acknowledging his struggle with collaborative writing, Lund’s partnership with Jaida Dryer has borne fruitful results. The track ‘Redneck Rehab’ is a testament to their successful collaboration, addressing the serious issue of rural drug addiction. The song aims to bring to light a topic that, as per Lund, doesn’t get the attention it deserves in public discourse, further amplifying his reputation as an artist unafraid to grapple with challenging themes.

Stripped-Down Aesthetic: An Authentic Sound

Choosing to steer clear from overproduced studio recordings, Lund opted for a more authentic approach to record El Viejo. Recorded in Lund’s living room, the album presents a stripped-down, acoustic style, void of any electric instruments. This decision aligns with Lund’s preference for a rawer musical aesthetic, aiming to capture the spontaneous and genuine spirit of his music.

A Return to Original Music: Beyond Agricultural Tragic

El Viejo marks Lund’s first collection of original songs since the 2020 release, Agricultural Tragic. The artist voices his pride in this new set of works, which explores a range of themes from cowboy life to gambling. As he gears up to share this project with his audience, Lund’s dedication to songwriting and his excitement about returning to original music are palpable.

With the upcoming release of El Viejo, Lund’s fans can look forward to an album filled with acoustic melodies, meaningful themes, and a glimpse into the artist’s unique approach to music creation.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Agastya Nanda: From Anonymity to Stardom in Bollywood
In a candid revelation, Agastya Nanda, the maternal grandson of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, shared intriguing anecdotes from his journey into the Hindi film industry. His debut performance in the film ‘The Archies’ is now streaming on Netflix India, marking his entry into the world of cinema. Growing Up Away from the Limelight Agastya, the
Agastya Nanda: From Anonymity to Stardom in Bollywood
Selena Gomez Reunites with Co-stars at AFI Awards Luncheon: A Celebration of 'Only Murders in the Building'
28 mins ago
Selena Gomez Reunites with Co-stars at AFI Awards Luncheon: A Celebration of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Yim Ho: An Unseen Lens on China Through Film
28 mins ago
Yim Ho: An Unseen Lens on China Through Film
TMZ's Riveting Week: From Golden Globes to Milli Vanilli Divorce
9 mins ago
TMZ's Riveting Week: From Golden Globes to Milli Vanilli Divorce
Hollywood Scandal: Prominent Figure's Son Accused of Triple Murder
15 mins ago
Hollywood Scandal: Prominent Figure's Son Accused of Triple Murder
Cam'ron Ups the Ante in Feud with Melyssa Ford with Bizarre Clothing Choice
26 mins ago
Cam'ron Ups the Ante in Feud with Melyssa Ford with Bizarre Clothing Choice
Latest Headlines
World News
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
16 seconds
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
47 seconds
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
9 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
17 mins
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
18 mins
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
18 mins
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
22 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
24 mins
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
16 seconds
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
9 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
35 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app