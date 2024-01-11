Corb Lund Returns with ‘El Viejo’: A Fresh Take on Music and Rural Drug Addiction

Canadian musician Corb Lund is set to enchant his fans with a fresh collection of songs in his upcoming album – El Viejo. Scheduled for release on February 23 through New West Records, the album signals Lund’s return to original music since his last release, Agricultural Tragic in 2020. Among the new tracks, the song ‘Redneck Rehab,’ co-written with Jaida Dryer, stands out for its pertinent take on an underrepresented issue – rural drug addiction in North America.

Embracing New Collaborations and Tackling Tough Topics

Despite acknowledging his struggle with collaborative writing, Lund’s partnership with Jaida Dryer has borne fruitful results. The track ‘Redneck Rehab’ is a testament to their successful collaboration, addressing the serious issue of rural drug addiction. The song aims to bring to light a topic that, as per Lund, doesn’t get the attention it deserves in public discourse, further amplifying his reputation as an artist unafraid to grapple with challenging themes.

Stripped-Down Aesthetic: An Authentic Sound

Choosing to steer clear from overproduced studio recordings, Lund opted for a more authentic approach to record El Viejo. Recorded in Lund’s living room, the album presents a stripped-down, acoustic style, void of any electric instruments. This decision aligns with Lund’s preference for a rawer musical aesthetic, aiming to capture the spontaneous and genuine spirit of his music.

A Return to Original Music: Beyond Agricultural Tragic

El Viejo marks Lund’s first collection of original songs since the 2020 release, Agricultural Tragic. The artist voices his pride in this new set of works, which explores a range of themes from cowboy life to gambling. As he gears up to share this project with his audience, Lund’s dedication to songwriting and his excitement about returning to original music are palpable.

With the upcoming release of El Viejo, Lund’s fans can look forward to an album filled with acoustic melodies, meaningful themes, and a glimpse into the artist’s unique approach to music creation.