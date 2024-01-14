CORA Ignites 2024 Culture Season with Launch of Library & Resource Centre

In a bid to foster a rich cultural environment and support the emergent arts scene in Lagos, the Committee for Relevant Art (CORA) kicks off its 2024 cultural season with the grand unveiling of the CORA Library & Resource Centre. Located in the heart of Lagos City’s Freedom Park on Lagos Island, the grand opening begins today at 4 p.m., with Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka gracing the event as the special guest.

A Haven for Artists and Art Enthusiasts

The new library, ensconced within the CORAVille precinct of Freedom Park, aspires to be a hub for artists, art enthusiasts, and knowledge seekers. It boasts a diverse collection of resources, aiming to be an active participant in the city’s cultural conversations and artistic collaborations. The strategic placement of the library is designed to cater to the public, with a particular focus on students and young individuals.

Boosting Literacy and Artistic Collaborations

The library will not just be a repository of books and resources. It will host a plethora of literary events such as the CORA BOOKTrek, a part of the Literacy Campaign initiative. Moreover, it promises to organize workshops, seminars, and other activities aimed at enhancing literacy skills. It is also expected to serve as a nexus for artistic organizations with similar goals of promoting literacy and enriching the nation’s collective consciousness.

Widespread Support for the Initiative

This ambitious project has garnered the backing of Freedom Park, Chief Kayode Aderinokun, CORA Board members, subscribers, volunteers, and the Hawthornden Foundation. Furthermore, it has received contributions from authors, publishers, bookstores, and the public, highlighting the collective push for a thriving arts and culture scene in Lagos.