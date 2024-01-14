en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

CORA Ignites 2024 Culture Season with Launch of Library & Resource Centre

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:22 pm EST
CORA Ignites 2024 Culture Season with Launch of Library & Resource Centre

In a bid to foster a rich cultural environment and support the emergent arts scene in Lagos, the Committee for Relevant Art (CORA) kicks off its 2024 cultural season with the grand unveiling of the CORA Library & Resource Centre. Located in the heart of Lagos City’s Freedom Park on Lagos Island, the grand opening begins today at 4 p.m., with Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka gracing the event as the special guest.

A Haven for Artists and Art Enthusiasts

The new library, ensconced within the CORAVille precinct of Freedom Park, aspires to be a hub for artists, art enthusiasts, and knowledge seekers. It boasts a diverse collection of resources, aiming to be an active participant in the city’s cultural conversations and artistic collaborations. The strategic placement of the library is designed to cater to the public, with a particular focus on students and young individuals.

Boosting Literacy and Artistic Collaborations

The library will not just be a repository of books and resources. It will host a plethora of literary events such as the CORA BOOKTrek, a part of the Literacy Campaign initiative. Moreover, it promises to organize workshops, seminars, and other activities aimed at enhancing literacy skills. It is also expected to serve as a nexus for artistic organizations with similar goals of promoting literacy and enriching the nation’s collective consciousness.

Widespread Support for the Initiative

This ambitious project has garnered the backing of Freedom Park, Chief Kayode Aderinokun, CORA Board members, subscribers, volunteers, and the Hawthornden Foundation. Furthermore, it has received contributions from authors, publishers, bookstores, and the public, highlighting the collective push for a thriving arts and culture scene in Lagos.

0
Arts & Entertainment Education Nigeria
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
11 mins ago
Joyce Carol Oates Stirs Controversy with Bible Fiction Comment
Noted author and Pulitzer Prize finalist, Joyce Carol Oates, has recently come under fire following her controversial comments on the Bible, which she referred to as a ‘work of fiction’ and a ‘fertile ground for hypocrisy.’ Her remarks, made in response to a post by podcaster and writer Matthew Sitman, have stirred a hornet’s nest
Joyce Carol Oates Stirs Controversy with Bible Fiction Comment
Bollywood Celebrities Shine in Black Sarees at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Wedding
22 mins ago
Bollywood Celebrities Shine in Black Sarees at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Wedding
Nonku Williams Returns to 'Real Housewives of Durban', Aims for Redemption
1 hour ago
Nonku Williams Returns to 'Real Housewives of Durban', Aims for Redemption
Retired Educators Turn Passion for Needlework into Entrepreneurial Venture
12 mins ago
Retired Educators Turn Passion for Needlework into Entrepreneurial Venture
New 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical Charms Despite Being Over-Padded
12 mins ago
New 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical Charms Despite Being Over-Padded
Jacob Elordi: The Journey from Obscurity to Stardom
17 mins ago
Jacob Elordi: The Journey from Obscurity to Stardom
Latest Headlines
World News
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Match
5 seconds
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Match
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in Thrilling NBA Showdown
8 seconds
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in Thrilling NBA Showdown
Controversial Referee Decision Sparks Backlash in Asian Cup Football Match
8 seconds
Controversial Referee Decision Sparks Backlash in Asian Cup Football Match
California Baptist Secures Decisive Victory over Abilene Christian
10 seconds
California Baptist Secures Decisive Victory over Abilene Christian
Voices of Muskogee: Diverse Opinions on the Presidential Election
28 seconds
Voices of Muskogee: Diverse Opinions on the Presidential Election
Oklahoma City Thunder Triumphs Over Orlando Magic in NBA Clash
40 seconds
Oklahoma City Thunder Triumphs Over Orlando Magic in NBA Clash
Bradley, Murray Lead a Tightly Contested Sony Open
49 seconds
Bradley, Murray Lead a Tightly Contested Sony Open
Disqualification of Goczałs from Dakar Rally Stirs Controversy
55 seconds
Disqualification of Goczałs from Dakar Rally Stirs Controversy
Pittsburgh Steelers' Offseason: A Balancing Act Amid Contract Expirations and Injury Recoveries
56 seconds
Pittsburgh Steelers' Offseason: A Balancing Act Amid Contract Expirations and Injury Recoveries
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
7 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
20 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
25 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
29 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app