Coquitlam's Place des Arts Unveils Diverse New Art Exhibitions

On a crisp winter day, the vibrant city of Coquitlam unveils a cornucopia of artistic talent at the famed Place des Arts. The art hub welcomes an eclectic array of new exhibitions on January 19th, showcasing the work of artists at varying stages of their careers. From emerging young talents to seasoned players, the art scene in Coquitlam is a rich tapestry of diverse voices and visions.

Emerging Talent 26: A Launch Pad for Young Artists

Among the participants are Grade 12 students from School District 43, poised to mark their graduation with a stunning display of their multi-media works in the annual Emerging Talent 26 exhibition. Held in the unique Atrium gallery, this event serves as a significant milestone for these young artists, many of whom are planning to further their studies in art and design.

Amy J. Dyck: A Journey of Self through Art

Meanwhile, Fraser Valley artist Amy J. Dyck presents her collection, 'All the Parts of Me,' in the Mezzanine gallery. This exhibition is a testament to Dyck's evolution as an artist, moving from realism to collage. Through her collection, Dyck explores themes of control, the multifaceted self, and living amidst tension. Despite grappling with a complex chronic illness and disability, Dyck offers around 20 pieces for viewing, each reflecting her unique perspective.

Rick Herdman and Azadeh Mehryar: Unique Artistic Expressions

Rick Herdman's 'Fragile Stories: Encaustic Portraits' features encaustic painted carved feathers, offering a unique artistic expression. On the other hand, Azadeh Mehryar's 'Diaspora' marries Persian art and contemporary styles through ceramic vessels and a captivating arrangement of 80 tiles.

All exhibitions are accessible to the public for free, no registration necessary. They will be available for viewing until March 14, and for those unable to attend in person, the exhibitions can also be viewed online from January 26 to March 14.

In a world where art often mirrors life, these exhibitions at Coquitlam's Place des Arts offer a unique insight into the artists' vision of the world around them. It's a testament to the power of art to challenge, inspire, and transform.