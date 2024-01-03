en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Copy Kaisen’: Controversy Surrounds ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Amidst Allegations of Copying Scenes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
‘Copy Kaisen’: Controversy Surrounds ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Amidst Allegations of Copying Scenes

The second season of the highly anticipated anime series ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ has found itself amidst a whirlwind of controversy. The series, adored by fans globally, is now under fire, accused of replicating scenes from other renowned anime series. The allegations have sparked a wave of debate online, leading to the coining of a term, “Copy Kaisen,” that has since gone viral.

Allegations Surface

Fans have pointed out what they believe to be striking similarities between ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’s’ fight sequences and scenes from other anime series like ‘My Hero Academia’ and ‘Birdy the Mighty: Decode.’ The controversy escalated further after parallels were drawn between the series and the live-action film, ‘IP Man.’ The resemblances, according to fans, extend beyond coincidental, making the allegations of copying hard to dismiss.

Animator Responds to Accusations

In light of the mounting backlash, a member of the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ animation team took to social media to address the accusations. The animator defended the creative process, underscoring the challenges of producing original content under the stringent constraints of time and resources. They explained that referencing or taking inspiration from existing works is a widespread practice in the animation industry and should not be misconstrued as outright copying.

The Line Between Inspiration and Copying

The animator emphasized that creators often draw on existing ideas in the interest of delivering quality content efficiently in the high-pressure environment of animated TV production. They further stressed that striking a balance between originality and efficiency is a delicate act, one that demands appreciation rather than condemnation. However, the response has done little to quell the controversy, leaving the future of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ in a cloud of uncertainty.

Despite the controversy, the success of the second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is undeniable, with the announcement of the third season based on the ‘Culling Games’ arc already exciting fans. The role of director Shota Goshozono has been particularly praised for steering the anime on track amidst the ongoing MAPPA crisis. The expectations for Goshozono’s return in the next season are high, with fans eagerly awaiting how the series will navigate the current storm of allegations.

