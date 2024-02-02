Copenhagen Fashion Week FW24: A Stage for Inclusivity and Innovation

The recently concluded Copenhagen Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2024 season, emerged as a vibrant platform for both established and rising designers. The event was noted for its captivating presentations, innovative staging, and more importantly, its commitment to inclusivity.

Powerful Showcases and Emerging Names

Established labels such as ROTATE, Marimekko, and Stine Goya returned with impactful performances, continuing to set high standards. Meanwhile, the event also saw emerging talent, Paolina Russo, garner attention for her inclusive casting and unique choreography, which was further highlighted by the work of Emma Matell.

Unconventional Presentations and Styling

Han Kjobenhavn captivated the audience with a dystopian runway featuring oversized silhouettes and theatrical accessories, drawing comparisons to acclaimed labels like Rick Owens and YEEZY. Henrik Vibskov's presentation was a theatrical spectacle with interpretive dancers and innovative use of space, pushing the boundaries of conventional fashion shows.

Reviving the Past and Embracing the Future

Adding a musical touch, Marimekko delighted guests with a showcase set to a nostalgic '90s and early 2000s R&B soundtrack, while introducing new prints on oversized garments. STAMM made a bold move by introducing The Flag Twins in their runway debut, while Rolf Ekroth's tactile designs left an indelible impression on the attendees.

Inclusivity and Sustainability: The New Norms

Noted for their commitment to inclusivity, labels Baum und Pferdgarten and ROTATE led by example by featuring a pregnant model and multiple plus-size models respectively. The event concluded with a series of presentations and events, culminating in a closing dinner co-hosted by Hypebeast and Hypebae, leaving attendees with a sense of anticipation for the next season.