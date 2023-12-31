en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ricky Gervais’ ‘Armageddon’ Surges Amid Controversy and Minimal Promotion Impact

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:09 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 2:34 pm EST
British comedian Ricky Gervais’ latest stand-up special, ‘Armageddon,’ sparked a whirlwind of controversy upon its Christmas Day release on Netflix. Despite the absence of traditional promotion and critical buzz, the show has managed to top the charts, with Gervais attributing its success to Netflix’s faith in the strength of the content and the ensuing buzz generated by the contentious material.

Controversy Fuels Popularity

Netflix, straying from conventional promotional strategies, refrained from using posters and additional advertising for ‘Armageddon.’ Instead, the streaming giant banked on the special’s potential to self-promote, a feat it accomplished, thanks in part to the uproar over a particular joke aimed at terminally ill children. This piece of comedy led to a petition calling for the special’s removal, which amplified its visibility even further.

Gervais’ Defense and Audience Commitment

Gervais, unyielding in the face of backlash, defended his comedic approach during an interview on BBC Radio 5 Live. He insisted that the controversial joke, while provocative, does not mirror his real-life sentiments and should not be taken at face value. Gervais stressed the subjective nature of offence and emphasized his allegiance to the audience that values his brand of humor, choosing to overlook the negative reactions.

Disability Charity Scope’s Critique

The controversial language used in ‘Armageddon’ drew criticism from the disability charity Scope, which underscored the potential for such material to normalize abusive behavior. The organization faced online abuse in response to its critique, forcing it to disable comments on its Twitter account. Notably, before the show’s release, Gervais issued a content warning advising viewers sensitive to specific topics to refrain from watching.

Ricky Gervais’ ‘Armageddon,’ despite—or perhaps due to—its controversy, has become a talking point, reflecting the power of scandal to drive viewership in today’s media landscape. The debate around comedy’s boundaries continues, with Gervais’ latest special serving as a fresh battleground.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

