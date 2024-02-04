Controversial Indian Film 'Animal' Stirs Debate with Violent Misogynistic Themes

Indian cinema experienced a storm of controversy in 2023 when 'Animal', a film featuring Ranbir Kapoor as protagonist Vijay, hit the screens. The film, notorious for its unabashed display of violence and misogyny, stirred a heated debate across the nation and beyond. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the cinematic work was both a critic's nightmare and a commercial hit, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian movies.

Unfiltered Portrayal of Toxic Masculinity

Vijay, a man plagued by toxic masculinity, a complicated relationship with his father, and a penchant for violence, stands at the heart of 'Animal'. The film refrains from condemning his problematic actions, including marital infidelity and brutal killings, instead choosing to spotlight them with an almost perverse fascination.

Audience Response and Critical Reception

Despite a barrage of criticisms labeling the film as 'vile' and 'disgusting', audiences have flocked to it. This dichotomy between public reception and critical opinion has only added fuel to the controversy. Vanga, known for his previous work 'Kabir Singh', seems to have delivered on his hinted promise of a more controversial film.

The Storyline and Implications for a Sequel

At its core, 'Animal' unfurls the story of Vijay's strained relationship with his father, his distorted sense of entitlement, and a romantic subplot involving Geetanjali, portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna. The film concludes with Vijay avenging an assassination attempt on his father, leading to a dramatic climax where he's left alone with his dying father and his departing wife. A post-credits scene introduces a new character, Aziz, hinting at a sequel potentially featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a double role. With explicit scenes of violence and a misogynistic lead, 'Animal' seems to have set the stage for an even more violent sequel.