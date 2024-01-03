en English
Arts & Entertainment

Controversial Drone Formation Sparks Debate At Seattle’s New Year’s Display

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:22 pm EST
A foggy New Year’s Eve in Seattle shrouded the annual fireworks show at the city’s iconic Space Needle, leaving the drone display as the only visible spectacle. The event, dubbed ‘T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle,’ faced technical glitches, further dampening the experience for viewers. However, it was an unexpected sequence during the drone show that sparked a flurry of online controversy.

The Controversial Display

Amidst the 500 drones that danced above the Space Needle, forming various shapes and patterns against the night sky, one particular formation has attracted widespread attention and speculation. A video on the Instagram account SeattleSubmissions1, reposted from an original source, showed a formation that many viewers interpreted as a vulva. The post quickly went viral, with millions of views and a heated debate about the intent behind the drone show’s design.

Silence and Speculation

As the controversy grew, the Seattle Center and T-Mobile, the sponsors of the event, remained silent, offering no response to inquiries about the drone design. The original poster of the video also expressed frustration over not being credited by SeattleSubmissions1. Meanwhile, the debate continued to rage online, with some users arguing that the formation was an intentional feminist statement, while others dismissed it as a coincidence.

The Investigation

Seattle’s local publication, The Stranger, conducted an in-depth review of multiple videos from the 2023/24 New Year’s display. Their findings suggested that the controversial vulva shape was not apparent in the footage from the recent event, leading to speculation that it might have been from the previous year’s show. Sky Elements, the company responsible for the drone display, stated that the formation was a ‘3D rotating abstract formation’ and not a vulva. However, upon reviewing the footage from the 2022/23 display, The Stranger concluded that the controversial shape did appear in that year’s event, indicating that it may have been mistakenly attributed to the more recent show.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

