Contemporary Art Master Zhang Lichen’s Works Featured in New Year Exhibition

The dawn of 2024 marked a significant event in the world of art with the third New Year exhibition at the Art Museum of the Calligraphy and Painting Channel. The spotlight was on the distinguished contemporary artist, Zhang Lichen. A student of the esteemed 20th-century Chinese master, Pan Tianshou, Zhang exhibited over a hundred of his masterpieces from January 1st to 15th, drawing a throng of art enthusiasts.

Roots in Traditional Chinese Painting

Zhang’s artistic approach is deeply entrenched in traditional Chinese painting techniques, particularly freehand bird and flower paintings and finger painting. The latter, a method that employs different sections of the finger to generate various textures and effects, is a testament to Zhang’s prowess.

Zhang’s artistic evolution took shape under Pan Tianshou’s mentorship, who stressed on the fundamental characteristics of Chinese painting, such as the ink and brush language and its underlying Chinese philosophical principles. Zhang’s works, notably his finger paintings and color ink paintings of lotus flowers and bamboo, mirror his profound engagement with the brush and ink structures of Chinese painting.

Demystifying Art

One of Zhang’s primary intentions is to demystify the brushwork and ink usage for students and art enthusiasts, illustrating how perception transforms into art through symbolism and semantics.

A Distinct Style

Defining Zhang’s style is his splash ink technique, which fuses clustered structures with bold ink lines, reflecting strength, resilience, and the magnanimity of his brushwork. His style adheres closely to Pan Tianshou’s teachings, while also creating a unique system.

Former president of both the Central Academy of Fine Arts and China Academy of Art, Pan Gongkai, lauds Zhang’s command of brushstrokes and composition. Zhang’s artistry has also captivated international audiences, including Queen Sonja of Norway, who, during her visit to China in the 1990s, appreciated the significance of white space in Chinese painting.

The exhibition at the Art Museum of the Calligraphy and Painting Channel showcases the depth of Zhang Lichen’s mastery of Chinese painting techniques and his profound connection to traditional Chinese philosophy, positioning him as a significant figure in the realm of contemporary Chinese art.