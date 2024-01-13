en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Contemporary Art Master Zhang Lichen’s Works Featured in New Year Exhibition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Contemporary Art Master Zhang Lichen’s Works Featured in New Year Exhibition

The dawn of 2024 marked a significant event in the world of art with the third New Year exhibition at the Art Museum of the Calligraphy and Painting Channel. The spotlight was on the distinguished contemporary artist, Zhang Lichen. A student of the esteemed 20th-century Chinese master, Pan Tianshou, Zhang exhibited over a hundred of his masterpieces from January 1st to 15th, drawing a throng of art enthusiasts.

Roots in Traditional Chinese Painting

Zhang’s artistic approach is deeply entrenched in traditional Chinese painting techniques, particularly freehand bird and flower paintings and finger painting. The latter, a method that employs different sections of the finger to generate various textures and effects, is a testament to Zhang’s prowess.

Zhang’s artistic evolution took shape under Pan Tianshou’s mentorship, who stressed on the fundamental characteristics of Chinese painting, such as the ink and brush language and its underlying Chinese philosophical principles. Zhang’s works, notably his finger paintings and color ink paintings of lotus flowers and bamboo, mirror his profound engagement with the brush and ink structures of Chinese painting.

Demystifying Art

One of Zhang’s primary intentions is to demystify the brushwork and ink usage for students and art enthusiasts, illustrating how perception transforms into art through symbolism and semantics.

A Distinct Style

Defining Zhang’s style is his splash ink technique, which fuses clustered structures with bold ink lines, reflecting strength, resilience, and the magnanimity of his brushwork. His style adheres closely to Pan Tianshou’s teachings, while also creating a unique system.

Former president of both the Central Academy of Fine Arts and China Academy of Art, Pan Gongkai, lauds Zhang’s command of brushstrokes and composition. Zhang’s artistry has also captivated international audiences, including Queen Sonja of Norway, who, during her visit to China in the 1990s, appreciated the significance of white space in Chinese painting.

The exhibition at the Art Museum of the Calligraphy and Painting Channel showcases the depth of Zhang Lichen’s mastery of Chinese painting techniques and his profound connection to traditional Chinese philosophy, positioning him as a significant figure in the realm of contemporary Chinese art.

0
Artists/Artwork Arts & Entertainment China
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Artists/Artwork

See more
13 mins ago
N3rd1nk: First Bruneian Artist Featured by Spray Paint Brand Diton King
In a landmark moment for Brunei’s art scene, local street artist N3rd1nk has become the first artist from the nation to be featured by Diton King, an Indonesian brand renowned for creating spray paint specifically for graffiti art. This collaboration stands as a testament to N3rd1nk’s versatility and innovation in the realm of street art,
N3rd1nk: First Bruneian Artist Featured by Spray Paint Brand Diton King
The Winter Show: Celebrating 70 Years of Art, Antiques, and Community Empowerment
5 hours ago
The Winter Show: Celebrating 70 Years of Art, Antiques, and Community Empowerment
Mohammad Al Shaya's Vibrant Interpretations of Najdi Culture Illuminate Riyadh's Ahlam Gallery
6 hours ago
Mohammad Al Shaya's Vibrant Interpretations of Najdi Culture Illuminate Riyadh's Ahlam Gallery
Art Center East Unravels 'New Artists of the Future', A Showcase of Emerging Talent
2 hours ago
Art Center East Unravels 'New Artists of the Future', A Showcase of Emerging Talent
Pablo Picasso Reclaims Top Spot, Women Artists Gain Ground: 2023 Art Market Report
2 hours ago
Pablo Picasso Reclaims Top Spot, Women Artists Gain Ground: 2023 Art Market Report
Nashville Faces Severe Cold Weather and Snow; Local Artist Finds Solace in Art
3 hours ago
Nashville Faces Severe Cold Weather and Snow; Local Artist Finds Solace in Art
Latest Headlines
World News
Exploring the Dynamics of the Republican Primary and Trump's Polling Lead
16 seconds
Exploring the Dynamics of the Republican Primary and Trump's Polling Lead
Taylor Swift, Streaming, and the Changing Demographics of Kansas City Chiefs' Fanbase
22 seconds
Taylor Swift, Streaming, and the Changing Demographics of Kansas City Chiefs' Fanbase
Ron DeSantis: A Campaign Strategy Divorced from Personal Narrative
26 seconds
Ron DeSantis: A Campaign Strategy Divorced from Personal Narrative
Miraculous Escape: Woman Dodges Near-Fatal Accident with Loose Truck Wheel
42 seconds
Miraculous Escape: Woman Dodges Near-Fatal Accident with Loose Truck Wheel
Leilanni Nesbeth Anticipated to be High Pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft
1 min
Leilanni Nesbeth Anticipated to be High Pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Navigating Geopolitics and Domestic Challenges
3 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Navigating Geopolitics and Domestic Challenges
She Cranes Triumph Over Welsh Feathers, Tying Series in Cardiff
3 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Welsh Feathers, Tying Series in Cardiff
Trump’s 2024 Strategy: Dove or Hawk?
3 mins
Trump’s 2024 Strategy: Dove or Hawk?
Congress Addresses Ram Mandir Event Invitation Controversy
3 mins
Congress Addresses Ram Mandir Event Invitation Controversy
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
1 hour
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app