Arts & Entertainment

Conner Smith’s ‘Meanwhile in Carolina’: A Love Story Set to Music

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:40 pm EST
Conner Smith’s ‘Meanwhile in Carolina’: A Love Story Set to Music

In a heartening tale of love and music, rising country star Conner Smith has released a new track, ‘Meanwhile in Carolina.’ It artfully narrates the love story of Smith and his fiancee, Leah Thompson, blending snapshots of their individual upbringings in Tennessee and Carolina respectively. The track, a masterstroke of intertwined Country storytelling, carries a whimsical, fairytale-like tone, evoking a sense of nostalgia and anticipation for their destined meeting.

A Melodic Love Story

The song is a part of Smith’s highly anticipated debut album ‘Smoky Mountains,’ slated for release on January 26. ‘Meanwhile in Carolina’ is not just a song; it is a testament to their shared journey, a melody that resonates with their love story. Smith shares that the song holds a special place in his heart, being one of his favorites and carrying immense sentimental value.

Smoky Mountains: A Long-Awaited Debut

Besides ‘Meanwhile in Carolina,’ ‘Smoky Mountains’ will feature a range of other notable tracks that highlight Smith’s prowess as a songwriter, vocalist, and performer. It includes his current single ‘Creek Will Rise,’ the Gold-certified ‘Take It Slow,’ and the viral success ‘I Hate Alabama.’ Smith proudly expressed that it took him 23 years to create the 12 songs in the album, a testament to his dedication and passion for his craft.

Love Beyond Music

As he climbs the ladder of musical success, Smith is also embarking on another exciting journey – planning his wedding with Thompson. Engaged since September, the couple is looking forward to a 2024 wedding. Despite the whirlwind of activities surrounding Smith’s rising career, including a tour and his first Top 20 single, they have opted for a short engagement period, demonstrating their commitment to starting their new life together as soon as possible.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

