Arts & Entertainment

Conner Smith Releases ‘Meanwhile in Carolina,’ a Ballad Drawn from Personal Love Story

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:59 pm EST
Conner Smith, the Nashville-bred singer-songwriter, has unveiled his latest track, “Meanwhile in Carolina.” The song, a romantic ballad, paints a fairytale-like narrative of two individuals destined to be together. The inspiration behind the story stems from Smith’s personal life and his relationship with his fiancée, Leah Thompson.

A Personal Ballad

Smith, who co-wrote the song with Blake Pendergrass, has expressed that “Meanwhile in Carolina” is a crucial track for him. He considers it one of his favorites and a song that carries profound significance. The song reflects upon their relationship and features minimal production with an acoustic guitar, highlighting Smith’s songwriting talent.

Reviving the Essence of Early 2000s Country Music

Smith takes great pride in this piece of work, believing it encapsulates the essence of the storytelling found in early 2000s country music. This era is one he grew up listening to and aspires to replicate in his songwriting. The song is a part of his debut album “Smoky Mountains”, which is slated for release on January 26.

Anticipated Debut Album

Smith is poised to release his long-awaited full-length debut album, featuring the standout track “Meanwhile In Carolina.” The song, inspired by his personal love story with fiancée Leah Thompson, is described as a sweetheart’s ballad that connects the dots of two hearts meant for each other. The album is set to be released on January 26, and Smith will commence a series of live shows starting from January 12.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

