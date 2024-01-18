'Community' Movie Update: Joel McHale Excited for Donald Glover's Return, Dan Harmon Optimistic About Script

Joel McHale, celebrated for his role in the television series 'Community', recently expressed his cheerfulness for the return of Donald Glover in the forthcoming 'Community' movie. The show's creator, Dan Harmon, while conversing with The Associated Press in November 2023, delivered an encouraging update on the movie's script progression.
A Twist of Fate
Prior to the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes, a draft of the script was prepared. However, Harmon was not entirely satisfied with it and felt it lacked creative completeness. This became a cause for concern as shooting schedules loomed. In an unexpected turn of events, the strikes may have inadvertently been a boon to the project. The halt in production granted the creators additional time to gain a clearer understanding of the script's direction.
A New Dawn for 'Community'
Harmon indicated that the team is on the verge of concluding the rewrite. He expressed confidence that the final storyline and format will be something that fans will take pride in. Harmon emphasized that the movie is being devised to offer both new and longtime fans a sense of closure. Yet, it also leaves the door ajar for the possibility of a series reboot, should the film generate sufficient interest.
McHale and Glover Reunite
In an interview on the Emmys red carpet, 'Community' star Joel McHale expressed his pleasure and relief at having Donald Glover return for the film. Harmon's promising update on the 'Community' film script has brought a wave of anticipation among fans. He stated that post the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes, the team had better clarity on how to approach the story.
Harmon also revealed that they have stumbled upon the right story and format for the movie, and it's set to be a hit. With the return of Donald Glover and a promising script, the 'Community' movie is expected to be a milestone in the series' history, creating a buzz among fans and critics alike.