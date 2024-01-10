en English
Arts & Entertainment

Commemorative Postal Items Unveiled by Bangladesh’s Prime Minister in Honor of Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:22 pm EST
Commemorative Postal Items Unveiled by Bangladesh’s Prime Minister in Honor of Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day

On January 10, 2024, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, paid homage to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on his historic Homecoming Day. The tribute was uniquely underscored through the release of commemorative postal items. This gesture resonates deeply within the nation’s psyche as it highlights a significant event in Bangladesh’s chronicle.

Unveiling the Commemorative Postal Items

In honor of this historic day, the Prime Minister unveiled a set of postal items. These included a postage stamp and a first-day cover, each priced at Taka 10, and a data card valued at Taka 5. The unveiling ceremony took place at the Prime Minister’s official residence, Ganabhaban. For the occasion, a special canceller was also introduced.

Availability of the Commemorative Postal Items

The released items were immediately made available for purchase at the Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO on the same day. Subsequently, they will be accessible at other General Post Offices (GPOs) and head post offices across Bangladesh. Special cancellers are also arranged to be used for the first-day covers in four GPOs.

Notable Attendees at the Event

The event was graced by prominent figures including the State Minister for Posts and Telecommunications and ICT, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin, and the Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman. Their presence marked the importance of the occasion, adding weight to the tribute paid to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In conclusion, this commemoration highlights the nation’s respect and admiration for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. It stands as a testament to his influence and the mark he left on Bangladesh’s history.

Arts & Entertainment Bangladesh
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

