en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Comic Con India 2024: A Vibrant Celebration of Comics and Pop Culture

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
Comic Con India 2024: A Vibrant Celebration of Comics and Pop Culture

The Comic Con India 2024 event, scheduled for January 27 and 28 at Hitex, Hyderabad, promises a vibrant spectacle of imagination and creativity. This convention, a haven for comic enthusiasts, is set to feature a stellar lineup of celebrity guests, a vast array of merchandise, and a showcase of world-class cosplayers.

A Gathering of Creative Minds

Designed as a hub for comic enthusiasts, the event offers a unique opportunity for fans to interact with their favorite creators and immerse themselves in the realm of pop culture. The lineup for the Hyderabad Comic Con includes a mix of international and Indian artists, offering diverse perspectives on the art of storytelling.

International and Indian Artists Under One Roof

Among the global participants, the event will host Danesh Mohiuddin and Rico Renzi, distinguished illustrators who have made notable contributions to the comic universes of DC and Marvel. Their presence is anticipated to add an international flair to the convention, offering attendees a chance to gain insights into their creative processes.

From the Indian contingent, the convention will feature a diverse group of artists such as Yali Dream Creations, Sufi Studios, Saumin Patel, Rajesh Nagulakonda, Prasad Bhat, and more. These artists, with their unique styles and narratives, will host their own stalls, providing engaging activities and sharing their creative journeys with the attendees.

A Celebration of Pop Culture

Beyond the artist lineup, the Comic Con India 2024 offers an array of experiences to its attendees. From panel discussions with creators and actors to cosplay contests, the event is a testament to the thriving pop culture scene in India. Exclusive merchandise from various franchises will also be available at the event, providing fans with a tangible piece of their favorite fantasy worlds.

The Comic Con India 2024, with its blend of international and local talent, is a celebration of the power of imagination and the enduring appeal of storytelling. It stands as a testament to the growing popularity of comics and pop culture in India, promising a memorable experience for all attendees.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Tourist Season 2: From Australia to Ireland, A Journey of New Beginnings

By BNN Correspondents

Pines Theater Revives Golden Era of American Cinema

By BNN Correspondents

Hong Kong's Film Industry Struggles Despite Local Film Success, China's Box Office Hits Record High

By BNN Correspondents

Silent Book Club: An 'Introvert Happy Hour' Finds Home in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids

By Justice Nwafor

Anirban Chakrabarti Reflects on Eken Babu's Journey and His Upcoming P ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
Anirban Chakrabarti Reflects on Eken Babu's Journey and His Upcoming P ...
heart comment 0
Demond Wilson: A Journey from Broadway to ‘Sanford and Son’

By BNN Correspondents

Demond Wilson: A Journey from Broadway to 'Sanford and Son'
Kartik Aaryan: Staying Fit and Focused Amid a Flourishing Acting Career

By BNN Correspondents

Kartik Aaryan: Staying Fit and Focused Amid a Flourishing Acting Career
Selena Gomez’s Foray into Spanish Cinema and Possible Music Retirement

By Bijay Laxmi

Selena Gomez's Foray into Spanish Cinema and Possible Music Retirement
Julianne Moore: A Golden Globe Nomination and a Glimpse into Her Personal Life

By BNN Correspondents

Julianne Moore: A Golden Globe Nomination and a Glimpse into Her Personal Life
Latest Headlines
World News
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
37 seconds
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
Dr. Michael Mosley: From Philosophy to Health Journalism
44 seconds
Dr. Michael Mosley: From Philosophy to Health Journalism
Congress Faces Impasse Over National Flood Insurance Program Renewal
1 min
Congress Faces Impasse Over National Flood Insurance Program Renewal
The Unseen Symptom: Parkinson's Disease, Anosmia, and the Potential of NQO1
1 min
The Unseen Symptom: Parkinson's Disease, Anosmia, and the Potential of NQO1
Harvey J. Berger Takes the Helm at Kojin Therapeutics, Pioneering Ferroptosis Biology
1 min
Harvey J. Berger Takes the Helm at Kojin Therapeutics, Pioneering Ferroptosis Biology
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
2 mins
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas
3 mins
JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas
Mike Tyson: The Youngest Heavyweight Champion in History
3 mins
Mike Tyson: The Youngest Heavyweight Champion in History
College Basketball Heats Up: Today's Key Matchups and Upcoming Games
3 mins
College Basketball Heats Up: Today's Key Matchups and Upcoming Games
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app