Comedy Event RUSH HOUR Highlights Black and Asian Comedians

The Midwest is set to be electrified with laughter as RUSH HOUR, a comedy event showcasing the funniest Black and Asian comedians, readies its stage for a remarkable lineup. The event, produced by Cheshire Cat Comedy, will feature performances by Sohrab Forouzesh and Ken Hamlett, among others, and will be held at Breese Stevens Field.

Sohrab Forouzesh: The Iranian-American Comedic Force

Known for his quick wit and relatability, Sohrab Forouzesh, an Iranian comedian and writer, brings a unique perspective to comedy. His experiences of growing up in America lend a refreshing authenticity and humor to his performances. Forouzesh has graced the stages of notable comedy clubs and was a finalist for StandUP NBC in 2019, cementing his place in the comedy circuit.

Ken Hamlett: From Athlete to Comedian

Ken Hamlett, a former Division 1 athlete, brings an engaging storytelling technique to the comedy scene. His experiences as a father add depth to his performances, resonating with audiences far and wide. Hamlett has opened for renowned comedians, been featured in a PBS documentary, and won several comedy competitions, demonstrating his prowess in the comedic field.

Additional Performances and Details

The event will also present performances by Jessica Mance and Elsie How, with Josh Glen serving as the host. Tickets are priced at $15, with a student discount available. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and attendees are encouraged to RSVP via Facebook. A flexible ticket policy allows for redemption at future shows for those unable to attend.