Comedic Spin on Notorious Outlaw in 'The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin'

The Reimagined Tale of a Notorious Outlaw

A fresh, comedic and inclusive take on the traditional English folk character, Dick Turpin, is set to entertain viewers in the new Apple TV+ series, 'The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.' The series, presented during the Apple TCA day panel, is a creative spin on the notorious criminal's story, with star Noel Fielding and executive producer Kenton Allen at the helm.

A Pacifist and Vegan in the 18th Century

Unlike the historical Turpin known for his criminal exploits, this version presents him as a pacifist and vegan, emphasizing creativity over violence. Noel Fielding, known for his unique comedic style, brings to life the character of Turpin, who, in a twist of fate, becomes the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws in the 18th century.

Absurd Adventures and Unlikely Challenges

The series embarks on a journey of absurd adventures as Turpin and his band evade the corrupt thief-taker Jonathan Wilde, portrayed by Hugh Bonneville. With his charm, showmanship, and impressive hair, Turpin navigates through various challenges, including a brush with fame. Each episode promises to leave viewers in stitches while presenting a reimagined narrative of a notorious figure.

The show is a collaborative effort of Apple TV+ and Big Talk Studios, part of ITV Studios, and is created by Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis, and Stuart Lane. The script is penned by a talented team including Jon Brittain, Richard Naylor, Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis, and Stuart Lane, with Noel Fielding contributing and serving as an executive producer alongside Kenton Allen and the team from Big Talk Studios. 'The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin' is all set to premiere on Apple TV+ on March 1, with new episodes released weekly.