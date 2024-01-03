en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Comedic Controversy: Gervais and Chapelle’s Netflix Specials Stir Debate

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
Comedic Controversy: Gervais and Chapelle’s Netflix Specials Stir Debate

In a world often entangled in the threads of contentious humor and societal sensitivities, the recent comedy specials of Ricky Gervais and Dave Chapelle on Netflix have stirred a whirlpool of controversy and criticism. The specials, titled ‘Armageddon’ and ‘The Dreamer’ respectively, have climbed to high spots on Netflix’s charts, reflecting substantial viewership and popularity. Yet, the specter of negative reviews and backlash has not spared them.

Controversial Comedy: A Litmus Test for Society

Ricky Gervais, known for his no-holds-barred humor, released ‘Armageddon’ over the Christmas season, only to be met with criticism for his defiance of the ‘woke’ culture. One critic labeled Gervais’ performance as ‘tiresome, adolescence offence mongering’, a testament to the polarizing nature of his comedic style. Despite the critique, Gervais’ special has turned out to be a hit on Netflix, proving that his brand of comedy resonates with a significant audience.

Dave Chapelle: A Lightning Rod for Controversy

Meanwhile, Dave Chapelle’s ‘The Dreamer’ has attracted a more severe backlash. Known for his audacious comedic style, Chapelle’s jokes about transgenderism and ‘handicapped’ people have been met with resistance and animosity. Critics argue that he has failed to learn from the backlash his previous special, ‘The Closer’, received. The National Black Justice Coalition, a civil rights advocacy group, has even called on Netflix to remove ‘The Dreamer’ from its platform.

Comedy, Controversy, and Streaming Platforms

However, the controversy has not dampened Chapelle’s popularity. In 2023, he sold more tickets than any other comedy headliner, grossing $62m from just 31 gigs. The high viewership of both ‘Armageddon’ and ‘The Dreamer’ indicates a significant audience for their brand of comedy, despite the controversy surrounding them. This situation underscores the complex interplay between comedic expression and societal sensitivities, a tension that is amplified in the realm of streaming content.

0
Arts & Entertainment Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Crayola Experience: A Canvas for Creativity and Family Fun in Easton, Pennsylvania

By BNN Correspondents

Alex Cole: A Homecoming Exhibition With a Heart

By BNN Correspondents

New Model Army's 'Unbroken': A Testament to Four Decades of Music

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Cecily Strong: The Versatile Force in American Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

Phoenix 2 Expands to Android; Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 ...
@Gaming · 6 mins
Phoenix 2 Expands to Android; Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 ...
heart comment 0
NetEase Games and Sanrio Team Up for a Crossover Event in Identity V

By Salman Khan

NetEase Games and Sanrio Team Up for a Crossover Event in Identity V
Marvel: Crisis Protocol Expands with New X-Men Character Packs

By Salman Khan

Marvel: Crisis Protocol Expands with New X-Men Character Packs
Steven Yeun Exits MCU Film Thunderbolts, Role of Sentry Now Vacant

By BNN Correspondents

Steven Yeun Exits MCU Film Thunderbolts, Role of Sentry Now Vacant
New Performing and Visual Arts Charter High School Approved in Fort Smith

By BNN Correspondents

New Performing and Visual Arts Charter High School Approved in Fort Smith
Latest Headlines
World News
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 seconds
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers: A Crucial Southern Conference Showdown
12 seconds
VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers: A Crucial Southern Conference Showdown
UNC Greensboro Spartans Favored in Upcoming Clash Against Furman Paladins
18 seconds
UNC Greensboro Spartans Favored in Upcoming Clash Against Furman Paladins
Alabama's Holmon Wiggins Joins Texas A&M as Wide Receivers Coach
23 seconds
Alabama's Holmon Wiggins Joins Texas A&M as Wide Receivers Coach
Big Ten Honors Jahmir Young, MacKenzie Mgbako with Weekly Basketball Awards
39 seconds
Big Ten Honors Jahmir Young, MacKenzie Mgbako with Weekly Basketball Awards
Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports
44 seconds
Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports
Saint Thomas Tommies vs Idaho Vandals: An In-Depth Pre-Game Analysis
45 seconds
Saint Thomas Tommies vs Idaho Vandals: An In-Depth Pre-Game Analysis
St. Rose's Girls Basketball Team Notches Commanding Victory Over No. 16 Rumson-Fair Haven
46 seconds
St. Rose's Girls Basketball Team Notches Commanding Victory Over No. 16 Rumson-Fair Haven
Colgate Raiders vs Loyola Greyhounds: An Upcoming Basketball Showdown
53 seconds
Colgate Raiders vs Loyola Greyhounds: An Upcoming Basketball Showdown
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 seconds
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
48 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app