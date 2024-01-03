en English
Arts & Entertainment

Comedian Oga Sabinus Accused of Unprofessionalism: No-show at Paid Event Sparks Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:18 am EST
Renowned Nigerian comedian, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, better known as Mr Funny or Oga Sabinus, is under fire for his recent no-show at a comedy event in Enugu. Despite receiving a substantial payment for his performance, Sabinus reportedly returned to his hotel room, leaving a disappointed audience behind.

Accusations and Outrage

A frustrated attendee made her displeasure known online, describing how the crowd was left in anticipation for a performance that never happened. This incident is not an isolated event, however. Sabinus has a history of failing to appear at events despite being paid, offering neither an apology nor a refund to the aggrieved organizers. The comedian’s actions have sparked a heated conversation about professionalism and accountability within the entertainment industry.

Online Scolding and Echoes of Similar Experiences

In a scathing video that has since gone viral, an unidentified woman accused Sabinus of scamming event organizers. Notably, other individuals have come forward on social media, sharing similar experiences and adding weight to the allegations against the comedian. The name Sabinus, once synonymous with laughter and mirth, is now being associated with disappointment and controversy.

A Pattern of Unprofessionalism

Several attendees and event organizers recount how they were left high and dry by the comedian. They accuse Sabinus of making a habit of accepting payment, failing to attend events, and then not issuing refunds. The comparison of Sabinus to popular musician Davido, who also faced similar allegations, suggests that this unprofessional behavior might be more widespread in the industry than initially thought.

To wrap up, the backlash against comedian Oga Sabinus serves as a stark reminder of the importance of professionalism and accountability in the entertainment industry. The incident has stirred a much-needed conversation on contractual obligations and the reputation of performers, with many hoping for a positive change in the sector. It remains to be seen how Sabinus will respond to these allegations and whether he will make amends with disappointed fans and event organizers.

Arts & Entertainment Nigeria
