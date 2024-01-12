Comedian Laurie Kilmartin Announces New Special ‘Cis Woke Grief Slut’

Emmy-nominated comedian Laurie Kilmartin is set to release her new comedy special, ‘Cis Woke Grief Slut,’ available for rental or purchase on various platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube, Google Play, Dish, and cable providers worldwide from January 30th. A seasoned veteran in the comedy industry, Kilmartin’s distinctive blend of humor and serious topics has garnered wide recognition.

From Conan to Comedy Dynamics

Best known for her work on the TBS talk show ‘Conan,’ Kilmartin has been a prominent figure in the comedy scene for over a decade. This journey has seen her rise from being a Top 10 finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing to becoming an acclaimed author of the New York Times bestselling book ‘Shitty Mom.’ Her previous special, ’45 Jokes About My Dead Dad,’ is a testament to her ability to weave humor into the most serious of circumstances.

Unmasking Serious Topics with Humor

In her latest special, Kilmartin continues to push the envelope by exploring grave topics, like being doxxed by anti-abortion activists and grieving her mother’s loss to COVID-19. Yet, she masterfully intersperses these themes with light-hearted humor, keeping her audience entertained while also provoking thought. As Kilmartin herself puts it, she’s all about making ‘good people laugh, and dumb people mad.’

A Collaborative Endeavor

The special, directed by Matt Kubas and produced by Comedy Dynamics, is a collaborative effort that brings Kilmartin’s talent to the fore. Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Comedy Dynamics, expressed his enthusiasm for Kilmartin’s work and the production of the special. Kilmartin’s representation is by Omnipop Talent Group West, ensuring that her unique comedic voice continues to resonate on the global stage.