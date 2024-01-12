en English
Arts & Entertainment

Comedian Laurie Kilmartin Announces New Special ‘Cis Woke Grief Slut’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:45 am EST
Comedian Laurie Kilmartin Announces New Special ‘Cis Woke Grief Slut’

Emmy-nominated comedian Laurie Kilmartin is set to release her new comedy special, ‘Cis Woke Grief Slut,’ available for rental or purchase on various platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube, Google Play, Dish, and cable providers worldwide from January 30th. A seasoned veteran in the comedy industry, Kilmartin’s distinctive blend of humor and serious topics has garnered wide recognition.

From Conan to Comedy Dynamics

Best known for her work on the TBS talk show ‘Conan,’ Kilmartin has been a prominent figure in the comedy scene for over a decade. This journey has seen her rise from being a Top 10 finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing to becoming an acclaimed author of the New York Times bestselling book ‘Shitty Mom.’ Her previous special, ’45 Jokes About My Dead Dad,’ is a testament to her ability to weave humor into the most serious of circumstances.

Unmasking Serious Topics with Humor

In her latest special, Kilmartin continues to push the envelope by exploring grave topics, like being doxxed by anti-abortion activists and grieving her mother’s loss to COVID-19. Yet, she masterfully intersperses these themes with light-hearted humor, keeping her audience entertained while also provoking thought. As Kilmartin herself puts it, she’s all about making ‘good people laugh, and dumb people mad.’

A Collaborative Endeavor

The special, directed by Matt Kubas and produced by Comedy Dynamics, is a collaborative effort that brings Kilmartin’s talent to the fore. Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Comedy Dynamics, expressed his enthusiasm for Kilmartin’s work and the production of the special. Kilmartin’s representation is by Omnipop Talent Group West, ensuring that her unique comedic voice continues to resonate on the global stage.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

